“We saw how you did on who he play for”: Ernie Johnson roasts Charles Barkley for his constant failed attempts at Inside the NBA’s popular EJ’s Neat-O Stat segment 

Veteran host Ernie Johnson takes a shot at Hall of Famer Charles Barkley for his poor performances in the popular segment “Who he play for?”

One of the most popular shows in sports broadcasting, Inside the NBA, never fails to amuse its viewers. The show comprises a stellar cast consisting of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

The show has changed the ways of sports broadcasting. The backend team of the show has some of the best concepts and ideas to exhibit coupled with the spontaneity nature of the panel. The award-winning show is a treat to watch for basketball fans around the globe.

The show consists of various segments such as Shaqtin’ a Fool, Gone Fishin’, EJ’s Neat-O Stat of the Night, and Who he play for? are some of the most entertaining parts of the show.

Whoever is familiar with the show knows Charles Barkley’s losing streak in the segment “Who he play for?” the former MVP accounts for some of the most hilarious answers during the segment.

Ernie Johnson takes a dig at Charles Barkley during a recent episode of Inside the NBA.

The panel of the show never shies away from throwing shots at one another. Though most of the trash-talking occurs between Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, it was the host of the show Ernie Johnson who indulged in some recently.

Ernie would take a shot at Barkley for his poor performances in the popular show, “Who he play for?” the conversation began with Sir Charles, stating no normal person is an expert, with Ernie replying that he considered the Phoenix legend an expert. What followed was hilarious.

Charles Barkley: “Well Ernie you know cause, we still trying to the teams.”

Ernie Johnson: “We saw how you did on who he play for.”

Ernie roasting Charles 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ws8exZuVwQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 26, 2021

The concept of the segment has Barkley guessing the team that a certain player plays for, however, the catch here is that the players that appear on the screen are the relatively less popular ones. The game could get tough considering there are 30 teams in the NBA.

The “Who he play for?” segment is one of the biggest highlights of the award-winning show. Despite numerous attempts, Sir Charles continues to fail at the game.