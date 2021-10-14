Basketball

“I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t, what have I done?’”: Michael Jordan’s close confidant and former team president of the Portland Trail Blazers accepts he murdered someone

"I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t, what have I done?’": Michael Jordan's close confidant and former team president of the Portland Trail Blazers accepts he murdered someone
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“Extremely proud of you Kyrie Irving!”: JR Smith takes to Twitter to give props to the Nets star amidst vaccine concerns
Next Article
"First of all, Charles Barkley, you know nothing about winning back to back championships": When Shaquille O'Neal one-upped Chuck and sided with Kenny Smith with 'Rings, Ernie' argument
NBA Latest Post
"First of all, Charles Barkley, you know nothing about winning back to back championships": When Shaquille O'Neal one-upped Chuck and sided with Kenny Smith with 'Rings, Ernie' argument
“First of all, Charles Barkley, you know nothing about winning back to back championships”: When Shaquille O’Neal one-upped Chuck and sided with Kenny Smith with ‘Rings, Ernie’ argument

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal can never get enough of ribbing each other on live…