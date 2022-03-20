Basketball

“We would be doomed without LeBron James!”: Head coach Frank Vogel makes shocking admission publicly after loss to Wizards despite the King’s 38 points

"We would be doomed without LeBron James!": Head coach Frank Vogel makes shocking admission publicly after loss to Wizards despite the King's 38 points
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“LeBron James has the most ridiculous one-leg takeoff I’ve ever seen”: When Kobe Bryant and ‘The King’ chopped it up over their signature moves
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"We would be doomed without LeBron James!": Head coach Frank Vogel makes shocking admission publicly after loss to Wizards despite the King's 38 points
“We would be doomed without LeBron James!”: Head coach Frank Vogel makes shocking admission publicly after loss to Wizards despite the King’s 38 points

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel makes an embarrassing confession about star LeBron James after the…