“We would be doomed without LeBron James!”: Head coach Frank Vogel makes shocking admission publicly after loss to Wizards despite the King’s 38 points

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel makes an embarrassing confession about star LeBron James after the team’s latest loss comes against Wizards

Are LeBron James’s Lakers even going to make the play-in tournament?

Don’t get us wrong here, the King himself hasn’t been bad at all. In fact, he may just be the only Laker playing well at the moment, averaging 29.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 52.2% from the field, and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Against the Wizards, this kind of performance only continued for the man, as he recorded 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, on 4 of 10 shooting from beyond the arc, and 16 of 29 overall.

Still, the Lakeshow just didn’t have it in them to get over the Wizards, losing 119-127. They are now 3-7 in their last 10.

After the game, Frank Vogel sat down with the media to discuss everything that had happened during this match with the media. And during this session, well, let’s just say he admitted a very interesting thought process to the public.

Also Read: “Kemba Walker’s game-winning step back for UConn at MSG is one of the coldest shots ever!”: When the point guard unrealistically led his team to Big East and NCAA championships

Frank Vogel admits he does not know where the Lakers would have been without LeBron James

No really. This man said this very thing out loud to the media.

Oh, you don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

Frank Vogel on LeBron: “I don’t know where we’d be without him.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 20, 2022

Now, we’d have to be a bit ignorant not to admit that, at this point, LeBron James is clearly just looking to chase Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the all-time scoring record. But, even then, we have to admit, the likely answer to this very, very popular question, is the very bottom of the Western Conference, and in the draft lottery for years to come.

Then again, it’s not like sitting around the 11-13th spot in the West by the end of the season, is much better than sitting down at 15th. So really, what’s the point of keeping LeBron James if you continue to have the team that you do, around him?

Also Read: “LeBron James has the most ridiculous one-leg takeoff I’ve ever seen”: When Kobe Bryant and ‘The King’ chopped it up over their signature moves