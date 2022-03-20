“Kemba Walker’s game winning step back for UConn at MSG is one of the coldest shots ever!”: When the point guard unrealistically led his team to Big East and NCAA championships

The UConn Kemba Walker is a true legend in collegiate basketball, his junior year had a moment in MSG which is much better than his current stay in New York.

Just a couple of years back, Kemba Walker was one of the best point guards in the league. The former Charlotte Hornets man was a consistent 20 PPG scorer since the 2015-16 season and earned his due respect and honors as the years went by.

Before his famous move to the Celtics in 2019, Walker had become a true star of the league. But by the time 2020-21 came along. C’s were already looking to lay off the 4-time All-Star who had a significant drop (5 PPG) in his performance after taking his services away from Charlotte.

And now after being at the Mecca of basketball for a year not getting any playing time and even being sidelined by Tom Thibodeau, Kemba must often go back into the memory lane to his UConn days.

Walker led his college team to all the major glories, and it all started at the Madison Square Garden. If not Kemba, his fans must revisit that incredible game while their favorite baller struggles to get on the court these days.

Kemba Walker’s game-winning 3-point shot for UConn and where it led them

Walker played his college ball at UConn, as a junior in 2011, he hit one of the most memorable college-level game-winners at the MSG to clinch a win for his team against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Big East Tournament.

Ten years ago today UConn vs. Pitt Cardiac Kemba –> step-back game winner 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UNXJkNBgTd — Andscape (@andscape) March 10, 2021

What a play to end a game! After making that upset, defeating the 3rd best team in the country, he went on to lead UConn to the Big East title that year, and then a few weeks later they won the 2011 national championship.

Kemba Walker and UConn went on one of the most improbable title runs ever 🔥pic.twitter.com/xqaKe6B6Me — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 12, 2022

That was a tremendous year for Kemba who earned, Big East tournament MVP, First Team All-Big East, NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Consensus First-Team All American, and the Bob Cousy Award which is given to the best collegiate point guard in the country.

Following that year he ended up getting picked up as the 9th overall pick for the then Charlotte Bobcats, immediately becoming the team’s primary ball-handler and a leader who’d lead them to two Playoff finishes in his 8 years at the club.