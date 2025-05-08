“Weird Time For Me To Help My Dad”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Skeptical Of Helping His Father Revitalize Reebok

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Shaquille O’Neal sits with his son Shareef O’Neal during the fourth quarter of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A new Netflix documentary is set to dive deep into Shaquille O’Neal’s influence in the sneaker world, particularly his evolving role with Reebok. Titled Power Moves With Shaq, the film will explore the Diesel’s career beyond the court, including his business ventures and how he’s bringing his son Shareef into the fold.

Shaq was considered one of the most dominant NBA big men of all time, but he’s also just as dominant in business. One of his most strategic moves came when he became involved with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the company that bought Reebok from Adidas in 2021 for approximately $2.5 billion. As a key partner Shaq played an instrumental role in shaping Reebok’s future. This next chapter for Reebok is not just about the brand—it’s also about family legacy.

A trailer has since been released for the documentary, giving fans a preview of Shaq’s relationship with Shareef. At one point in the trailer, the four-time NBA Champion narrated, “I knew I was gonna need some help” before Shareef came into frame. It was here that the 25-year-old admitted how helping his father out with this venture felt.

“It’s kind of a weird time for me to help my dad cause I’m also trying to get into the NBA,” said the former G-League star. It’s uncertain when that clip in particular was taken because Shareef has been vocal about how much helping Shaq out meant to him.

“I’m glad he trusted me,” Shareef told Boardroom in a 2023 interview. “I kind of took that personally. Like, okay, I really want to help this brand because he trusts me, and I want to prove that I can do it.”

Shareef hasn’t abandoned his dream of making it to the NBA. He’s still pursuing a professional basketball career and last played for the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League. The mini-Diesel does have a heart condition that has put a halt to his journey, but his desire to compete is clearly still here.

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal premieres on the streaming juggernaut on June 4th.