Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Ready to Deny 2x Champion’s Preferred Destinations for Best Deal

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center | Credits- Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns’ hopes of building a superteam around Kevin Durant have fallen apart. After missing the playoffs in 2024–25, they fired head coach Mike Budenholzer and are now looking to move KD. The star forward also wants out—but the problem is, the Suns won’t let him choose his destination.

NBA insider Shams Charania announced via X (formerly Twitter) that Durant would prefer a move to the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, or Houston Rockets. He would commit to a long-term contract with these three teams.

But not everything will go the way Durant wants them to. After all, the Suns are looking to rebuild, which is why they will be doing what’s best for them.

Charania added that the Suns will “make the best deal for the franchise.” Not necessarily for Durant. Despite ranking among the league’s top scorers, Durant faces a situation similar to players like Ben Simmons and James Harden, who demanded trades but only on their terms. Mat Ishbia and new General Manager Brian Gregory, however, won’t have any of it.

Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million deal for 2025-26, and the Suns have made clear to six-to-eight seriously interested teams that they will make the best deal for the franchise – even outside of his preferred list of Miami, San Antonio and Houston. https://t.co/rz2Imn2lnU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2025

It’s safe to say that Ishbia hasn’t built a reputation for patience. He made bold moves to acquire Durant and Bradley Beal last summer—trades that gutted Phoenix’s roster depth and drained their draft capital. That’s why the KD trade is one the Suns simply can’t afford to mishandle.

Much like how Portland sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee instead of Miami, the Suns might take a similar approach. If a deal doesn’t meet their standards, especially from a perennial playoff contender on Durant’s preferred list, they won’t hesitate to look elsewhere. That could leave KD stuck in a city he has no real interest in playing for.

Would that matter? Some teams might still take the gamble. He’s Kevin Durant, after all. Despite injury concerns and a $54.7 million expiring contract in 2025–26, he remains one of the league’s premier scorers. Contenders might believe they can win him over.

This trade will likely come down to assets and leverage. Which team can help Phoenix rebuild its depth? Who can offer the kind of draft capital that makes Ishbia reconsider?

Let’s be honest—Phoenix won’t get the kind of haul Oklahoma City or Utah did for their stars. Durant’s age (36) and health issues have lowered his trade value. This isn’t 2022. No one’s giving up multiple unprotected picks unless they’re desperate—or delusional.

There’s growing speculation that a third team might need to get involved. Whether it’s a contender with cap space or a rebuilding franchise willing to absorb salary, Phoenix may need help just to get decent value.

The Suns don’t like the hand they’ve been dealt—but they’re the ones who played it. Now it’s up to Ishbia, James Jones, and the front office to show they can play it right, not just fast.