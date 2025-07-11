Doc Rivers Opens Up on Bucks Waiving Damian Lillard, Myles Turner’s Fit Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fight for the ball during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Losing a player like Damian Lillard is never easy. The Milwaukee Bucks had invested heavily in the veteran guard, hoping his arrival would push them over the championship line. But injuries and tough decisions changed that course quickly. After just two seasons, the Bucks waived and stretched Lillard’s contract, freeing up financial space.

They needed to pivot, and fast. That pivot turned out to be Myles Turner. Head coach Doc Rivers addressed the shift head-on. During a Summer League game, he acknowledged that parting ways with Lillard wasn’t just a basketball decision; it was emotional, too.

He said, “Dame…he’s just a great dude. Forget the basketball part. He’s done everything right throughout his career. He’s done everything that a franchise can ask for a guy if you’re trying to win. So, he did all the good stuff.” Rivers said that losing Lillard as a person and a player was tough, but the Bucks had no choice.

The financial flexibility gained by stretching Lillard’s contract gave them an opportunity. They used it to sign 29-year-old Myles Turner, who brings exactly what the Bucks now need. When asked how Turner will fit into his setup, Rivers said, “You can’t have a more perfect fit. We needed to get a little younger. People forget he’s 29. He’s younger than Giannis [Antetokounmpo].”

While Turner is a true center, Rivers noted his ability to shift into different roles depending on matchups. His defensive presence in the paint is well-known, but his offensive skill set, particularly his shooting, makes him valuable alongside Giannis, who dominates inside.

The Bucks have been looking for a player who can space the floor without sacrificing rim protection, and Turner gives them that balance. Rivers didn’t downplay the difficulty of letting Lillard go. He said, “Stretching Dame’s contract, which was not easy to do, but it gave us more flexibility and we can sign more guys.”

In Turner, the Bucks get a two-way big in his prime who can anchor the defense and complement their superstar. With the experiences from his recent playoff appearances and playing in the Finals this year, Turner might be able to breathe new life into the Bucks’ championship hopes. It may not erase the sting of losing Lillard, but it gives Milwaukee a new way forward.