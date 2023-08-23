“We’re the Hunter Now!”: Following $30,800,000 Move, Stephen Curry ‘Boldly’ Puts League on Notice With 5th Championship Aspirations

Stephen Curry has been an active man lately, appearing on social media and on podcasts, night after night. Following that same trend, he sat down for a recent episode of ‘Gil’s Arena‘. discussed various topics, right from the expectations from Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the upcoming season, the trade for Chris Paul, and how the Core 3 of Golden State Warriors have managed to stick together for almost a decade. In a conversation with former NBA player, Gilbert Arenas, Curry spoke on how that, along with Golden State’s $30,800,000 move now makes them the ‘hunter’.

Paul will earn $30,800,000 during the upcoming season with the Golden State Warriors after the franchise acquired him from the Wizards. Having dealt Jordan Poole away to make it happen, this is a big swing by the San Francisco-based franchise. And considering ‘the Point God’s age (38), it is possible this move only backfires on them.

However, if it works, it will likely be one of the bigger trades of the past decade.

Stephen Curry speaks on being ‘Hunters’

Having been underrated his whole life, being counted out is nothing new to Stephen Curry. So, despite Golden State’s similar condition at the moment, the superstar was hardly worried. Speaking on how his team is now the ‘hunter’, and why the current roster can get to the top, here is what he said to Gilbert Arenas.

You know keep proving people wrong that we still have what it takes so we’re in that season again like uh we’re the hunter now not the hunted and you know trying to embrace that and the energy like you said Draymond was big to bring him back and like that lock him up in the next three years uh hopefully we can do the same with Klay when the time comes but yeah this year is the run and then you reassess at the end of the year to figure out.

Curry also mentions that the team’s priority is maintaining a competitive edge. But, with the franchise adamant on re-signing players that proved important to them, he admitted that he isn’t worried.

Admittedly, there are still questions here. Chris Paul has never been able to stay healthy enough to win it all at the highest level. Despite his quality, fate has intervened over and over again. Can he finally get over the hump with the Dubs so late on in his career?

Chris Paul and the quest for an NBA Championship

Curry was asked to express how he felt about Paul, during his time on the show. When asked how the presence of ‘CP3’ will affect their team, here is what Steph said.

“It’s one of those things where you have a guy that understands how to play basketball. He has elevated teams that he’s been on his entire carer and even at this stage, like what he did in Phoenix when he’s been there. I know they, you know, didn’t accomplish the goal but they were better because of his leadership, his ability to manage the flow of games…He connects a lot of lineups for us in terms of being able to help some of the young guys to figure out what it means to play winning basketball…He’s a great leader in terms of his communication, he’s going to get on you, he is going to overcommunicate.”

Paul has elevated franchises like the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans), taken the Houston Rockets to the NBA Conference finals, and took the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals.