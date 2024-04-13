Western Conference Number 1 Seed Race: All Scenarios For Nuggets, Timberwolves, And Thunder To Clinch The Top Seed

Before tonight’s contest, the Denver Nuggets had two games remaining before their season concluded – the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies. Assuming that the defending champs would grab wins against two of the worst teams in the Western Conference, Nikola Jokic and co. would clinch the #1 seed. However, an unexpected and embarrassing loss against the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs changes the dynamics completely.

Following their loss, the Nuggets now have the same 56-25 record as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, with the Colorado side’s division record being the worst among the three teams, they have fallen down to the #3 spot on the standings. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. having the best-combined head-to-head record against the other two teams, among the three, they currently sit #1 in the West.

The Thunder, the Wolves, and the Nuggets are set to play the Mavericks, the Suns, and the Grizzlies respectively, as the final encounter of their season. If all three teams were to win or lose, the season would conclude with the same standings as it is now. However, numerous outcomes could have a different impact on the final standings.

What would happen if the Wolves win but the Thunder and the Nuggets lose?

If the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets lost to the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies, respectively, Anthony Edwards and co. would take the #1 spot. Considering that the OKC has a better head-to-head record (3-1) against the Nuggets, the latter will finish third.

What would happen if the Thunder win but the Wolves and the Nuggets lose?

If the Thunder were to defeat the Dallas Mavericks and the Wolves and the Nuggets were to lose their contests, the Oklahoma side would clinch the #1 seed. Whereas, Chris Finch’s boys (12-4) will finish second with the virtue of having a better division record than the Colorado side.

What would happen if the Nuggets win but the Wolves and the Thunder lose?

If the Nuggets were to win and both the remaining teams lost on Sunday, the defending champs would be #1. Further, Minnesota and Oklahoma City having the same record would result in the teams finishing #2 and #3, respectively.

The Wolves could still clinch the #1 seed if they won alongside the Thunder and the Nuggets lose

The Denver Nuggets would finish 3rd if they were to suffer a loss against the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies. But if the Wolves and the Thunder were to win their respective battles, the latter would clinch the #2 seed.

The OKC and the Wolves split the four-game season series 2 games each. With their division record – the next tiebreak – also being the same (12-4), their conference record will be taken into consideration. The Nuggets will have a better conference record (38-14) than the Thunder (37-15).

What would happen if the Wolves lose but the Nuggets and the Thunder win?

If this situation were to take place, the Oklahoma City Thunder would finish with the #1 seed in the West followed by the Nuggets in #2 (on the basis of their division record). Having won a game less than the other two teams, Anthony Edwards and co. will be #3.

What would happen if the Thunder lose but the Nuggets and the Wolves win?

In this scenario, the Minnesota Timberwolves will enter the playoff as the #1 seed and the Nuggets #2 seed considering that the former has a better conference record. Whereas, the Oklahoma City Thunder would go on to finish as the #3 seed, having won a game less.

The Western Conference’s race for the #1 seed is as competitive as it gets. However, with each of the teams wanting to maximize their opportunity to win the title, clinching the #1 seed is of the utmost importance.