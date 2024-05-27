What Are Stephen Curry’s Children’s Names? Meaning of Steph’s 4th Child’s Name Caius

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry welcomed their new baby boy to the family on 5/11/24. The Golden State Warriors star took to Instagram to announce that, with this new member, they’re now a family of six. The NBA legend and his remarkable wife, Ayesha Curry are now the proud parents of four beautiful children. Here’s everything you need to know about the four kids of the four-time NBA Champion.

On 26th May 2024, Steph and Ayesha posted the first picture of their baby boy Caius Chai, announcing his arrival to the world. The 35-year-old Dubs superstar revealed that Caius has arrived before his due time, but he is doing great as they’re now back home.

Steph captioned the post, “Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”

View this post on Instagram

Before Caius, Steph had a family of five with three kids. His firstborn Riley Elizabeth Curry was born on July 19, 2012. Riley is a star in her own rights. Best known for her chicken piccata and funny impressions, Riley has recently found her interest in volleyball. “So, she’s found something she loves, and she’s passionate about it, and she loves to work at it,” Steph once told PEOPLE.

Steph’s second child was also a girl, Ryan Carson Curry. Ryan was born on July 10, 2015. Her superstar father announced her arrival into the world in style. The Warriors star quoted Big Sean’s iconic lyrics from his song ‘Blessings’. Steph wrote on Instagram, “I’m wayyyyy up I feel Blessed! God is Great,” to let the world know that he is the father of two girls now.

Steph and Ayesha welcomed their first son, Canon W. Jack Curry, in February 2018. During an interview with PEOPLE, Ayesha unveiled the meaning behind the name. She said, “France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name’s actually French and it means young wolf, which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack.”

After Canon, the family has welcomed yet another baby boy, Caius Chai. According to The Bump, Caius is a Latin term which means ‘rejoice’, ‘glad’, ‘delight’, or ‘pleased’.

“This joyful name is an alternative way of spelling Gaius and is perfect if you like names with a classical feel. In addition to Stephanie Meyer’s vampire, Caius is also the name of various Shakespearean characters and a third-century pope,” the children’s names website added.

Only Steph and Ayesha can provide more details on the name as they always come up with exciting and thoughtful names for their kids. For instance, their daughters’ names start with the letter ‘R’ while both their sons’ have the ‘C’ initial. So hopefully, the power couple will soon unveil the reason why they went with the name Caius.