What do NBA Players Do During the 15 Minutes Halftime?

NBA players endure a grueling 48 minutes for 82 games in a season. Players receive a 15-minute halftime break at the halfway point of each game. Although the time given doesn’t seem like much, it plays a major factor for players and the team as a whole.

The modern NBA differs from eras of the past. However, there is still a great deal of physicality throughout each game. Players use halftime to get rest to prepare themselves for the final 24 minutes.

On the other hand, the break time allows the coaching staff to make necessary adjustments for the second half. The presence of the entire team in the locker room gives the accessibility to technology that isn’t available on either team’s bench.

Aside from NBA players, officials are given the chance to review potential missed calls and make note of areas to focus on for the remainder of the game.

Apart from general rest and schematics, there are a variety of other things NBA players do during their 15-minute window.

Stay warm

Players must maintain their rhythm even during halftime. As a result, players may partake in light exercises to keep their bodies warm.

One of the more popular pieces of equipment used to exercise during the games is stationary cycles, which keep players’ lower bodies engaged.

Some players elect to do weightlifting to maintain flexibility, in the form of squats and lunges. Staying active ensures their muscles don’t get tense once the second half commences.

Get treatment

Some use the stoppage in time to receive treatment for their bodies. Most of the time, this consists of an injured player receiving assistance from the medical staff. But it isn’t limited to just that.

In 2014, LeBron James notoriously suffered a serious case of cramps in the fourth quarter during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Many players use treatment to prevent any halftime injuries or cramps.

Players put their bodies on the line every day. This makes treatment an extremely essential part of the 15-minute halftime break.

Check their phones

Players check their phones at halftime. This has become a habit for many NBA players as technology has advanced. They usually to check the box score or any updates about their play on social media.

However, the freedom that players once had will no longer be available in NBA seasons going forward. The league reinstated its previous rule that prevents players and coaches from using their mobile phones on the sidelines. NBA insider Ian Begley reported,

“The NBA will restate the previous rule that prohibited players and coaches from using their phones to post on social media or share video footage (or other information) to a game official, media member or basketball operations personnel seated courtside from 45 minutes before tipoff until after postgame media obligations, sources say.”

This decision comes as an attempt from Commissioner Adam Silver and the Board of Directors to prevent another Jontay Porter-like situation from occurring. In April this year, Porter was banned for manipulating the game to benefit bettors.

The NBA is trying to maintain and ensure the integrity of the league with this new rule.

Freshen up

Halftime also provides players with the opportunity to freshen up ahead of the second half. This can involve changing into another jersey or other equipment.

Miami Heat forward, Kevin Love, changes his uniform nearly every game, throughout the season. He revealed to NBA insider, Neha Chaudhary of the New York Times. He said,

“I change my jersey, shorts and socks so I feel like it’s a complete refresh. It really helps offset anxiety for me.”

Love is within the demographic that freshens up to assist in his mental well-being. However, others do it as a means of tradition.

During 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award winner, Montrezl Harrell’s career, he always changed sneakers at halftime. But for him, it was not about mental health or freshness as such, it was a ritual he’d followed since his Freshman year at college.

Strategize for the second half

One of the most important uses of the halftime break is to strategize for the second half.

In many situations, the initial game plan doesn’t work out. This requires adjustments to be made, which generally take place during halftime. Teammates also coordinate with each other to so that they can better understand what went wrong during the first half and prevent it.

Coaches play an important role during this time. Aside from their schematics, a timely speech can ignite a spark within the team and shift the momentum of the game.

During the 2016-17 season, the Golden State Warriors were one of the best teams at halftime strategizing. They led the league in team third-quarter points with 31.1 points per game. Their dominance in the second half helped Golden State finish with a 73-9 record.

15 minutes can go by in a flash but hat short period of time can be the deciding factor that turns the tide of a game. A lot can happen within the halftime break of an NBA game.