“What Has Bronny Earned; Team Flies Commercial”: Ryan Clark Dishes out Stern Advice to LeBron James’ Son After G-League Drama

Bronny James made his G League debut earlier this month, contributing 6 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in the South Bay Lakers’ 110-96 win. However, shortly thereafter, Brian Windhorst reported that James would only play in the G League side’s home games.

There has been no clarity from the Lakers camp on the decision, but some reports have suggested that the G League’s sub-par accommodations and commercial flights have deterred Bronny from playing road games.

He missed last night’s matchup against the Santa Cruz Warriors, which his team ended up losing. The 20-year-old will miss two more games in November when the South Bay Lakers play away from home. For ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, that is a major wasted opportunity on Bronny’s part to prove his worth.

“The first headline I read noted, ‘team flies commercial.’ And?,” the former NFL safety tweeted earlier today. “What has Bronny James done where he should be too good to fly commercial?,” Clark was seen saying in a preview clip from his podcast ‘The Pivot’.

“If I’m Bronny James…I’m begging Rich Paul, I’m begging JJ Redick, I’m begging my father, ‘Please let me travel with this team…Please let me go somewhere where Imma get up more than 6 shots in three games, to not only prove it to my organization that I’m worthy of being on this team, but to my d*mn self,'” the 45-year-0ld insisted.

He was critical of the 55th pick, stating that he was in no position to make such demands. “I wasn’t the best player on my high school team, I wasn’t the best player on my college team, I’m not the best player on this professional team or this G League team,” Clark said on LeBron James’ son.

Though the ESPN analyst does come off as harsh, there is certainly truth to his advice for Bronny, who has struggled to earn minutes in Los Angeles.

Bronny James needs more reps to earn a spot in the NBA

The rookie scored 4 points in 16 minutes of action across 5 games in the NBA. He also tallied two assists along with a rebound and a steal in that period, going 1 of 6 from the field and 0 of 4 from deep.

Those minutes were plenty for JJ Redick to realize that Bronny is not ready to play real NBA minutes yet. His shooting hasn’t clicked yet and the hustle that was on display during the pre-season has also failed to translate against pro competition.

As such, the G League seems like the perfect place for him to hone his craft and sharpen his skills. The 20-year-old did miss much of his college campaign after suffering from a cardiac arrest in July, 2023 and he deserves more credit for making such a quick and full recovery.

However, if he wants to justify the four-year contract he signed, Bronny will have to recognize that there is still work to be done before he can become a worthwhile role-player for the Los Angeles Lakers. Missing road games will only extend his period of acclimatization as James will unnecessarily miss games that could contribute to his development.

Tonight, LeBron James’ son will suit up for the South Bay Lakers as they host the Stockton Kings at UCLA.