Ryan Clark Pours Cold Water on the Giants, Despite the Much-Anticipated Triple Threat Defense

Earlier this month, footage surfaced from the New York Giants’ minicamp showing Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie Abdul Carter collapsing the pocket like they were using a cheat code. And fans thought they were witnessing the birth of a terrifying defensive trio.

Naturally, the clip of the trio’s craft went viral almost instantly, with everyone in awe of how easily the Giants’ pass rushers blitzed through the offensive line before tagging Russell Wilson in a flash. For Giants fans, that was the moment the hype on paper finally translated to the field.

For context, after the 2025 NFL Draft, Abdul, Brian, and Kayvon were touted as a scary pass-rushing unit based on their previous season’s stats — and rightly so.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is fresh off a breakout season with double-digit sacks for the New York Giants. Brian Burns, meanwhile, arrived via a blockbuster trade from the Panthers last year and brings with him Pro Bowl-caliber explosiveness.

And last but not least, Abdul Carter — drafted third overall this year — is already earning Micah Parsons comparisons after notching 12 sacks in his lone season as an edge rusher at Penn State. Add in Dexter Lawrence, arguably one of the best interior linemen in football today, and it’s easy to see why some fans are dreaming of chaos in opposing backfields this fall.

However, not everyone is convinced that the defense alone will be enough to make the team a contender this season. Especially former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

“You add Dexter Lawrence to that, who’s one of the best interior defensive linemen in all of the NFL… this front should be ferocious,” Clark said via NFL Live. “I don’t necessarily think that this makes the Giants a contender,” he added bluntly.

“But who is going to want to block this front when you’re facing them week after week?” Translation: the front may be scary, but it’s not enough.

“I don’t necessarily think that this makes the Giants a contender, but who is going to want to block this front when you’re facing them week after week.” —@Realrclark25 on the Giants’ defensive threat pic.twitter.com/MyhDJvCrgR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 17, 2025

And Clark’s point isn’t unfounded. The same clip that spotlighted the defense also highlighted the New York Giants’ recurring issue — an offensive line that has been a revolving door of injuries, inefficiencies, and bad tape.

In 2023, the Giants allowed 85 sacks, the second-most in NFL history. Although Brian Daboll’s squad showed slight improvement last season, they still ranked 26th in pass-block win rate.

And as hyped and brimmed with potential, the Giants’ defensive trio seems right now, it should be clear that at this point in time, it’s more potential than product. Or in other words, it’s going to take a lot more than viral footage and Instagram flexes to turn that potential into playoff relevance.