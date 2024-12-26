“What Is A Good Number Of 3s To Take?”: Kevin Durant Questions NBA Fan Over ‘Declining’ NBA Product

The discourse around 3-pointers and their impact on the game has reached an all-time high. Ex-players, analysts, and fans have all blamed the increased attempts from beyond the arc for the drop in the league’s viewership ratings. But some active players feel like the hate towards a three-point friendly offense is forced, and Kevin Durant wants to reach a compromise. He had an intense back-and-forth with a fan on X, asking him what he thought would be a viable amount of threes to take per game to maintain the quality of NBA games.

Advertisement

Known for his outspoken yet hilarious exchanges on Twitter, KD is no stranger to Twitter altercations. This time around, he engaged in a relatively mellow exchange with a fan account named Jacobtheclipper, who was lamenting the 3-point shots during yesterday night’s Spurs v Knicks Christmas showdown.

He posted a clip of Karl Anthony Towns knocking down a contested 3 over Victor Wembanyama, and said,

“LOL I just tuned into to this game cuz everyone in my mentions is saying its a quality game. I see Wemby brick a contested 3 then KAT takes a deep 3 and hits it then makes this face. 7 footers jacking up 3s & making faces. Back then they would dunk on each other and make faces.”

LOL I just tuned into to this game cuz everyone in my mentions is saying its a quality game. I see Wemby brick a contested 3 then KAT takes a deep 3 and hits it then makes this face 7 footers jacking up 3s & making faces. Back then they would dunk on each other and make faces 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Zp9RXkptlh — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) December 25, 2024

His complaint is a common one in sports media right now. Stretch bigs are becoming increasingly better 3-point shooters, and fans miss the days when 7-footers would be paint demons. Gone are the days of poster dunks from a team’s big man, and instead we see players like KAT attempting 5 threes a game.

Kevin Durant, who loves the 3-point shot, called him out on it, claiming he had been blinded by the nostalgia of the NBA of yesteryear. He added that the game, like everyone else, has to grow, and the increase in outside shooting was a sign of growth for the league.

Nostalgia got this man in every wrestling move u can think of, we all wish we could be a kid again and experience life with no responsibilities, everything seemed better back then. Then u grow up…. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 26, 2024

The fan immediately responded by claiming the NBA as a whole is a product, and as of right now, the product isn’t in a great place. He used the example of Kevin Durant and his days as a rookie on the Supersonics, claiming that defense has devolved and that fans don’t want to see the world’s best athletes attempt shots from outside the paint.

Its not nostalgia my guy When you were a rook on the Sonics you faced REAL physical defense and dudes weren’t taking 80 threes a game.. It’s a WACK product. Nobody wants to watch the best athletes in the world chuck nonstop 3s… https://t.co/8PAvzjwdrT — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) December 26, 2024

Durant, as always, had a response prepared. But contrary to his usual instant to troll fans, he seemed genuine in his answer. He asked the fan what he felt the ideal number of three-point shots would be. If the quality of the product was down because of the increasing number of threes, and all fans felt the same way, then surely they had to have some sort of a common consensus on how much is too much right?

Ok so what is a good number of 3s to take? Seems like u not totally against the 3 it’s just that it seems excessive to you. Whats the right number because I agree, balance is key — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 26, 2024

Jacob, once again, claimed that the trend of increasing 3-pointers made basketball ugly and boring to watch. Instead of providing a number as Durant had originally requested, he declared that a change of rules would do the game good, and said the league should make 3-pointers worth less.

I dont have a number brother But league average has been going up every single year for a decade! Did you know that the 2015 Warriors team would be dead last in 3 point attempts if they were playing today? Thats not okay man. The celtics vs 76ers took a 3 point shot (on… https://t.co/uiL9fCDvnQ — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) December 26, 2024

Durant’s last response to this tweet was about the optics of the game. He said everything looks ugly when shots aren’t falling, and that midrange shots wouldn’t change that. He went on to use the Celtics as an example, claiming their offense was praised last year for their increasing use of the outside shot, and how they won a championship because of it.

Everything looks ugly when u missin. When Boston hittin 25 3s in a game, everybody seems happy and excited about the growth of the game — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 26, 2024

Of course, the discourse over the three-pointers isn’t a new one. Players who played in the 80s and 90s have often made comments on TV about how the NBA isn’t as physical as it used to be in their playing days, and how the lack of real nasty fouls and bitter rivalries has made it seem like the league has gotten ‘soft.’

Durant’s use of the word ‘nostalgia’ seems apt here. The game of basketball is evolving for better or for worse, and older fans are having a hard time coping with the product being different than what they are used to. The increase in three-point shots is justified when seeing how the offensive schemes have changed, and that has been the case ever since the 2015 Warriors set the NBA alight with their shooting.

Coaches and analysts have worked tirelessly to find a better solution, but the fact that they still stick with shooting 60 threes a game just shows that there is no better way to win a game than to shoot that many threes.