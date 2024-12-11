“What It Does for Young Teams”: Vince Carter Uses Pacers’ Example to Highlight Key Benefit of NBA Cup

The 2024-25 NBA season marks the league’s second year of implementing the NBA Cup festivities. The mid-season tournament was a success in its first season, and the tournament has gained better traction this year now that people are more aware of it. Aside from the entertainment aspect for fans, Hall of Famer Vince Carter emphasized the tournament’s potential benefits for young teams.

Advertisement

During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, the eight-time All-Star was asked about the incentive the $500,000 prize money plays for players. He didn’t downplay the financial aspect but focused instead on highlighting how the tournament helps young, promising teams to test out their potential against other quality sides before the postseason.

He said, “It depends on your tax bracket, but at the same time, money is money. More so than the money, what it does for young teams. It gives them the opportunity to see where they are in that type of environment and competition.”

“All these young teams don’t have the experience in playoff environments. I think it really helped Indiana [last year],” Carter added.

“It depends on your tax bracket, but at the same time, money is money.” @mrvincecarter15 thinks the experiences afforded by the NBA Cup is more valuable to young teams than the $500k bonus https://t.co/8Iq94K3MtW@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @DGreen_14 pic.twitter.com/UrRr2POowG — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 10, 2024

The Raptors legend is pretty much on point. The In-Season tournament can help not only young teams but experienced sides as well to gauge the strength of their roster in a competitive setting and make decisions accordingly for the playoffs before the trade deadline.

The NBA Cup was created by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to provide teams with something other than the NBA title to compete for. Not every team is on track to win a title. However, in a one-game elimination format, anything is possible and even smaller teams can potentially take the cake.

Last season, the Pacers had an unexpectedly successful tournament run. They advanced to the Finals before losing to the Lakers. They did capitalize on their NBA Cup triumph and went to the Eastern Conference Finals in the playoffs as well.

Three young teams have gone to the knockout stage this year, hoping to duplicate the Pacers’ success. These teams are the Rockets, Magic, and the Hawks.

The Pacers found an identity through the NBA Cup

Similar to the NCAA’s March Madness, the Pacers had a fantastic Cinderella run. They not only defeated the majority of their opponents, but also dominated the competition.

Indiana’s first game in the knockout stage demonstrated that the event was a big success. They defeated the eventual NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, in a heated playoff-style contest. They brought their high-octane attack to Las Vegas and beat the Bucks as well.

Despite losing to the Lakers in the Final, the Pacers learned more about their strengths and weaknesses. As a result, the team executed a blockbuster trade to acquire Pascal Siakam from the Raptors. The signing of the All-NBA forward proved to be an excellent match with the chemistry that head coach Rick Carlisle was developing.

Indiana’s journey to the Conference Finals demonstrates the impact the NBA Cup can have on a franchise.