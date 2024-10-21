What Made the NBA Introduce the New ‘Jontay Porter Rule’?

Mar 13, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) is defended by Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The NBA provides the biggest pro sports contracts in the USA. That is a fact. However, these contracts that pay out absurd amounts to their recipients are all reserved for the cream of the crop, superstar players in the league. Of the 450-600 players signed to a roster every year, only 30 or so are classed as superstars. Yes, the rest do get valuable contracts. But the value of these contracts falls significantly below their world-famous teammates.

Gambling is another huge part of the sports industry. Players indulging in gambling is seen as a big no-no, however. Last year, the NBA found itself in the middle of a betting scandal when they discovered that Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter had violated the league’s gaming rules.

According to sources, Porter had been found intentionally reducing his participation in games to cash out on ‘under’ prop bets on gambling sites. On 17th April 2024, a spokesperson for the association said,

“A league investigation found that Porter violated league rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games.”

Porter, who was on a two-way contract, was eligible to play for both the Raptors and their G-League affiliate side. His contract had an approximate value of $50,000. In their investigation, league officials uncovered that Porter placed at least 13 bets on games with another individual’s gambling account from January through March 2024. Though Porter did not bet on any games in which he played, he bet on the Raptors to lose in a parlay bet. The wagers ranged from $15 to $22,000, totaling $54,094. Porter earned nearly $22,000 from the wagers, according to the NBA.

Porter also gave confidential information on his health to “an individual known to be an NBA bettor” before Toronto’s March 20 game with the Sacramento Kings.

Although Porter didn’t intentionally jeopardize his team’s fortunes with his gambling, the league took strict action and banned him for life.

This incident led to the creation of a new gambling policy, informally known as the ‘Jontay Porter Rule,’ which aims to prevent any further low-contract player from supplementing his income with prop bets.

Since gambling as a whole is an integral part of fan culture, the league cannot outlaw the practice in its entirety. They have, however, issued an appeal to their betting partners all across the nation to not allow prop bets on players signed to low-worth contracts. These include ten-dayers and two-way contracts for G-League affiliates.

By implementing this rule, the league aims to discourage completely anyone who may have similar ideas to those of Porter. Additionally, it also motivates players on lower-worth contracts to actively compete for game time and secure a roster spot rather than sticking to their original contracts.