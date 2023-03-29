What Number is Bronny James?: Lakers and LeBron James are Source of Inspiration for 6’3″ Guard at McDonald’s All-American Game

Mar 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) stands on the court during the Powerade Jam Fest at Delmar Athletic Complex. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sport

As the world, well mostly basketball enthusiasts like us and a whole bunch of scouts tune in to the McDonald’s All-American game, fans want to know, What Number is Bronny James wearing tonight?

The young point guard is wearing no. 6. Just like his dad. And tonight, he is an absolute flamethrower. Shooting 3 big three-pointers, including this one, right in front of his dad.

Bronny James with 3 early three-pointers in the McDonald’s All American Game#McDonaldsAllAmerican pic.twitter.com/33synMQz6F — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) March 29, 2023

It is clearly visible that young Bronny has donned the no.6 instead of the rumored no.23. But why?

Bronny James will wear No. 23 at the McDonald’s All-American Game 🔥 (Via @goodlooksfamily ) pic.twitter.com/3sapFaZcZp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2023

Well, if you pay close attention, it is easy to notice, the young sharpshooter is wearing no.6. Yes, the same no.6 as the late great Bill Russell.

And for all you LeBron James fans, the same number that the 20-year NBA veteran wears for the Lakers currently. He remains the last group of players to be able to wear the no.6.

The NBA has retired the no.6 and there is no chance that the stalwart might get to wear it during his time in the NBA. So, for now, no.6 is the way to go.

It might be his lucky charm because he is playing out of his mind.

For a prospect like Bronny, tonight matters a lot!

The reason is that Bronny wasn’t even in the top 40 of ESPN’s high school rankings just a few months ago. His fortunes have changed rapidly and it is all thanks to a rare combination of skillset.

He has a smooth jump shot and an uncanny ability to knock down the 3-pointer. He can also run the floor effectively, with an eye for the needle. With a game that resembles players like Jrue Holiday and Marcus Smart, Bronny will find a role in the NBA.

He has knocked down 4 threes tonight and has made an indelible mark on the scouts and college recruiters alike. No.6 will be something you will get to see a lot this year.