“What the F*** does that mean Kobe Bryant!”: When Kanye West was riddled and confused by the Lakers legend’s bizarre response in a Nike ad 

Kanye West and Kobe Bryant starred in a Nike campaign once where Kobe was giving seminars on success and Kanye wanted more success. Bizarre.

Kobe Bryant was Nike’s centerpiece during his time in the league and even today, after his demise and years after his retirement, ‘Kobes’ is still the preferred footwear for many athletes.

On the other side of the spectrum is producer Kanye West. West is one of fashion’s most popular influencers. He has been on the cutting edge of fashion for decades and it is no surprise to see him here.

But for the uninitiated, he was also part of Nike. Yes, before his Yeezeys adorned the three stripes they had a checkmark on them. The fallout was inevitable, Kanye wanted to lead Nike but the brand did not align with that vision.

Despite the fallout, both of them have gone and become staples in the world of clothing and fashion. Nike is the biggest clothing brand in the world and Kanye is the most sought-after man in fashion.

But did you know Kanye West and Kobe Bryant were once on an ad together?

Kobe Bryant takes a seminar on how to be more successful and Kanye West is riddled and confused by it!

Kobe’s famous commercial in which he is a life coach, features a multitude of stars. The likes of Richard Branson, Serena Williams, and even Tony Robbins make a cameo.

And so does Kanye West. In fact, Kanye’s cameo happens to be the most memorable one. The ad was around Kobe’s new shoe and how he aimed to help those who have found success, find more success.

Kanye asks,”how much more do you want from me? How much more successful do you want me to be?” Kobe’s reply is a simple, “more, more successful!”.

Kanye adds “but how many more records can my records break?”, Kobe’s reply is once again “more records”. Kanye then says that he is the best. Here Kobe delivers what might just be the most iconic line in Nike commercial history.

“But are you a different animal and the same beast?” Kobe Says, to which a baffled Kanye replies, “What the F*** does that mean Kobe Bryant!”. Simply iconic. Kobe simply says “You’re welcome!”.

Kanye keeps saying “What the F*** is he talking about?” as applause rains down. While the ad itself does not make sense. To more speculative viewers this could be a look into the mind of Kobe, and how he continued to motivate himself to be successful.

He may be gone today but we cannot forget an iconoclast like Kobe Bryant. RIP Mamba.

