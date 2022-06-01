“Working with Kanye West, Jaylen Brown has decided to ruin his career”: NBA Twitter criticized the Celtics star for being among the first pro athletes to sign with Donda Sports

Just a few hours after Aaron Donald signed with Donda Sports, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown follows in the NFL star’s footsteps.

Jaylen Brown is having quite the year of his career. Despite not making an All-Star appearance, the 25-year-old averaged a solid 23.6/6.1/3.5, being a huge reason why the Celtics jumped from the 11th position to the 2nd seed in the regular season.

Now in the postseason, JB has been having the playoff run of his career. Putting up a staggering 22.9 points, 3.5 assists (both playoff highs), and 6.8 rebounds in this postseason, the swingman has helped Jayson Tatum and co. lift the Eastern Conference Championship, and prepare to face the Golden State Warriors in the first-ever NBA Finals appearance of his career.

More good news followed for Jaylen after his recent playoff success when the 1-time All-Star decided to sign with famous rapper Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

Jaylen Brown has signed with Donda Sports, per @TMZ_Sports He’s the first NBA player to do so pic.twitter.com/x9Vqt0LVos — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Jaylen Brown signs a deal with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Donda Sports is Ye’s first-ever sports clothing line. And according to what TMZ Sports were told, the Celtics star was selected for his “intelligence, social activism and charitable work … as well as his success on the court.”

As soon as the deal went official, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. There were a few users who believed that this was a great way for Brown to deserve the recognition he believes, whereas, a few believed working with the controversial rapper would do no good for the 25-year-old.

I respected Jaylen as a person and as a player, but signing with someone who supported Donald Trump and said slavery was a choice make me rethink what kind of person he is — Matteo Balzani (@MatteoBalzani) May 31, 2022

Bros ruining his Mid career — 6IXGOD  (@enra6ed) May 31, 2022

This is genius of him, he’s literally a star that no one talks about because the league is working extra time to show Tatum as the next Kobe.

Jaylen deserves some recognition and now he’ll get more of it — Nitai (@RobWilliamslll) May 31, 2022

Come on ye is a marketing genius put a side his family issues I think this is a good move for Mr brown. — chico osborne (@chico_osborne) May 31, 2022

Kanye West can’t even manage his own life but you’re gonna let him manage your career? God bless your heart, Jaylen. — Fashi! (@FloridaNaija) May 31, 2022

Jaylen would hope to follow this good news by capping off the season by helping Boston win their record 18th NBA title.