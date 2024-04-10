“What the F**k”: LeBron James Reacts to JJ Redick ‘Snatching His Ankles’, Explains What Went Down

The Mind the Game Podcast with LeBron James and JJ Redick is slowly becoming a goldmine of NBA content – two of the smartest brains in the business discussing different intricate aspects of the game in great detail is nothing short of a treat for fans. However, it’s not always serious business on the show as the duo does take the time to have some fun with one another. On the recent episode, Redick unearthed a clip of him snatching LeBron’s ankles during a play and explained what went down.

Towards the end of the episode, Redick pulled out a clip on his phone and asked LBJ to take a look at it. The four-time NBA Champion had a sense of what he was about to look at before he even pressed play on it. He said, “I already know what the f**k this play is, you motherf**ker.”

The clip was from a Magic-Heat game where LeBron was guarding Redick as the scores were tied at 94 in overtime. In the clip, Redick can be seen trying to isolate LBJ by slowing down the play at the three-point line.

In the next second, Redick found an open space at the top of the key and decided to dribble his way into the zone in hopes of an uncontested shot attempt. Unsurprisingly, LeBron wasn’t going to let that happen and he decided to follow through. Unfortunately, his momentum took him farther than he had hoped, and Redick stepped back to get his uncontested jump shot attempt.

Despite executing a near perfect play, the former 76ers player couldn’t make the shot, and it remained an incomplete highlight. Even with a missed shot, Redick did manage to make LeBron touch the floor, which is still a proud moment for him.

Redick said that he doesn’t like to claim it as a highlight just because he missed the shot. While he is sad about the missed opportunity, LeBron thanked him on the episode for the same reason. Redick added that if he had made the shot, he would have had that one clip pinned across all of his social media profiles.

LeBron James vs JJ Redick

While their resumes are not something that we can compare, the two competitors have faced one another in plenty of games and have given the other a hard time. In their career playing against one another, LBJ and Redick have played 30 games in total. According to StatMuse, Redick has averaged 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists against LeBron. His best scoring performance against James was on April 6, 2018, when he dropped 28 points. Redick has also dropped 20 or more points against the King on five other occasions.

LeBron’s performance against Redick tells a whole different story. The Lakers superstar has averaged 27.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 30 games against him. As for his best scoring performances, LeBron has dropped 20 or more points against Redick on 22 different occasions, with the highest being 51 points on February 3, 2011.