“What the F**king Job Calls for!”: Kevin Garnett Rages About Joel Embiid’s Back-to-Back Games Decision

Joel Embiid is one of the players in the league who have suffered nagging injuries from the very start of their careers. The Cameroonian star missed the first two seasons of his career due to injury and only played 39 games in the 2023-24 season after a meniscus tear in his left knee. Therefore, Embiid revealed in an ESPN interview that he will never play back-to-back games again to ensure that he stays healthy throughout the season and in the playoffs as well.

This statement enraged Kevin Garnett.

Garnett and Paul Pierce were previewing the NBA season on the ‘Ticket & The Truth’ show when they decided to address Embiid’s remarks. Pierce asked Garnett how many games he thinks Embiid should play next season.

The former Celtics star lashed out at the 76ers superstar immediately after hearing the question. KG couldn’t even fathom how someone can get away with missing every single back-to-back game. He said,

“82 games man. This is what the f*****g job calls for! You’re not practicing. You don’t play in the summer. I can see if you’re playing in the summer on the playground, you went to the Olympics, then it’s training camp. Y’all do 30 days of two a day, that’s when you get rest. I don’t want to hear this s**t man.”

KG seemed infuriated that players can make such extravagant demands in the modern era of basketball. He further went on to say that these statements should alone be enough to discard any comparisons of the modern era with those in the past decades.

It’s not surprising to see KG’s disappointment with Embiid’s remark. Unlike the Philly star, Garnett’s availability was one of his strongest assets. In the 21 seasons he spent in the NBA, the Celtics star played 82 games four times in his career, which included his MVP season during the 2003-04 NBA campaign.

The NBA has already facilitated a decrease in total back-to-backs for teams in an attempt to prevent fatigue. Total back-to-backs have dropped by 27.5% since the 2014-15 season.

However, Embiid’s decision is not unexpected if you consider his previous records. The Philly side has suffered consistently due to the 30-year-old’s injury woes. So if such a drastic measure can conserve his health, that’s worth a gamble for the 76ers big man.

However, the absence of Embiid will hurt the Sixers as both KG and Pierce pointed out in their conversation.

Sixers’ rhythm will be affected by Embiid’s absence

Garnett and Pierce pointed toward the disruption in rhythm as a big factor.

Pierce believed that the lack of rhythm would affect the Sixers with their seeding in the Eastern Conference. Garnett, on the other hand, said that it could negatively impact Embiid’s tandem with his teammates. One night having Embiid in the lineup and the other night playing without him will kill the flow and momentum of the team.

However, Sixers coach Nick Nurse has the pieces to compensate his main man’s absence. The inclusion of Paul George will help the Sixers a lot in the scoring department in Embiid’s absence.