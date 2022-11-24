When 6X Champ Michael Jordan, Whose Son Is Dating Larsa Pippen, Schooled Scottie Pippen After Retirement

Everybody wants to be like Mike. Why? Because Michael Jordan is the undisputed greatest player in the history of basketball.

Just his resume is enough to convince anyone of that. Six-time NBA Champion, six-time Finals MVP, five-time regular season MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and much much more.

However, some believe that they were as great a player as MJ. Like, Scottie Pippen, who once claimed the same in a 2021 interview. Although, he seems to have forgotten that Jordan schooled him a long time before that.

Michael Jordan schooled Scottie Pippen years before the latter claimed he was as good a player as him

In a 2021 interview, Scottie Pippen audaciously claimed he was as great a player as his former teammate Michael Jordan. The claim raised a lot of eyebrows from both fans and players alike. However, it seems that Robin was forgetting one crucial detail.

Batman already showed he was better, 27 years before he gave that interview. After all, when Scottie invited MJ to play at a charity event in 1994, His Airness laced up his boots despite being retired and dropped 52 points on Pippen’s head.

It was a night to forget for Scottie. But, one to remember for Michael, as he kissed the floor after the game, leaving the court with a win over his sidekick.

These days though, it seems Pip might be worried about another Jordan. Seeing as his ex-wife is dating Michael’s son Marcus

MJ’s son Marcus Jordan is in a relationship with Scottie’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen

The world can be a very weird place, and as of right now, that is what it’s like for Scottie Pippen. Not only is the man going through a tough divorce, but he also has to see his ex-wife Larsa date his former teammate’s son Marcus.

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, is seen on what appears to be a double date with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, down in Miami. https://t.co/k8cBNGVMsH — TMZ (@TMZ) September 4, 2022

This will certainly add an interesting dynamic to what is already a strained relationship between Scottie and Mike. Only time will tell how things end up.

