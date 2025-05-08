Bulls Legend’s Blunt Take On Scottie Pippen Revealing He Never Had A 1 on 1 Dinner With Michael Jordan

Mar 30, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, we’ve gotten a better image of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s relationship, or lack of one. Pippen has been vocal, ranting against Jordan after years of relative silence. This news came as a surprise to fans and even former teammates of the star duo. Former Bulls star Craig Hodges found out about Jordan and Pippen’s soured friendship just like everyone else. But he revealed he doesn’t doubt Pippen at all.

The news of Pippen and Jordan’s relationship, or lack thereof, came in January 2025. The six-time NBA champion made an appearance on the PBD Podcast. During his time, he revealed that he and Jordan shockingly never went out for dinner together.

Basketball fans couldn’t believe one of the most dominant duos in the league’s history didn’t share a close relationship off the court. Especially since it seemed that they had a relatively close friendship during their time together in Chicago.

Craig Hodges played three seasons with Jordan and Pippen. He helped lead the Bulls to two titles behind the star power of the two. In an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, Hodges revealed a blunt take regarding MJ and Pippen’s soured relationship.

“When [Scottie Pippen] said no [to having dinner with Michael Jordan], I thought they had,” Hodges said. “After talking about it the way he did, I could believe it.”

Hodges acknowledges that at first glance, it is hard to believe that the two never went out together for dinner. After all, they represented Team USA as a part of the ‘Dream Team’ in 1992. It seems like a guarantee that they went out together at least once by themselves.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the reality. As time passes, more information continues to release about the two’s soured friendship.

Pippen and Jordan’s relationship has worsened since The Last Dance

Ever since Jordan released his docu-series The Last Dance, his relationship with Pippen has started to deteriorate. This is largely due to Pippen and other Bulls players not appreciating the way the show portrayed them. Pippen, specifically, has been the most vocal.

During Pippen’s press tour to promote his memoir Unguarded, he made a bold claim regarding Jordan’s ability as a player. His words were shocking for someone who spent 10 seasons alongside MJ.

“I seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls,” Pippen said. “He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with.”

It’s safe to say, Pippen and Jordan won’t be reconciling their relationship anytime soon. The two don’t have love for each other since there wasn’t much to begin with. Unfortunately, one of the best duos in NBA history can’t see eye-to-eye decades following their NBA careers.