When an ‘Alleged Bankrupt’ Allen Iverson Wore $3 Million Worth Jewelry Just to Sign Autographs at a Store

A cultural icon, Allen Iverson took the NBA world by storm, not only by his performance on the hardwood but also with his swagger off the court. However, the former MVP had his share of controversies, including the much-publicized ‘dress-code’ episode with late commissioner David Stern.

From spending time in prison at a very young age to enjoying the glitz and glamor of being an NBA superstar, AI had quite an eventful life. The Sixers legend took great pride in his image of being a boy from the hood who rose from rags to riches.

Unfortunately, Iverson never surrounded himself with the right minds causing a lot of trouble in his personal and professional life. Reportedly, the four-time scoring champion had drowned his entire career earning worth $200 million in two-years.

The Answer had even filed for bankruptcy in 2010 when he failed to pay a Jeweler in Georgia $900,000.

Nevertheless, his gold-studded appearance at an NBA launch store in 2017 had everyone wondering whether this was the reason he was broke or was he actually ever broke in the first place.

Allen Iverson’s expensive look at a store launch amid rumors of bankruptcy.

In a 2017 BET report, author and style director, Danielle Prescod, stated her observations while covering Iverson at an NBA store launch.

“Guess what guys, I saw Allen Iverson yesterday and despite what Netflix wants you to think, AI seems to be doing OK! Now I am the first to admit that I am not a financial expert, when Iverson strolled in to host an NBA store event (one hour late, entourage in tow), he was decked out, and I mean fully decked out, in diamonds,” said Prescod.

“It was literally the only thing I could see. He had on several chains, one with a diamond cross, and then a diamond watch which was custom, natch, from Diamonds360.

See, guys, you can spend through $155 million and still look fly! No worries.

Iverson signed autographs and posed with fans to celebrate the new Mitchell & Ness NBA Store, which features a premium collection of authentic jerseys, shooting shirts, warm-up jackets, name and number shirts, and headwear options, including dad hats and snapbacks. He seemed to be in really good spirits. Guys, it was like he was shining bright like a diamond. “

Allen Iverson’s life-saver deal with sports giant Reebok.

At 55 years of age, Iverson will be receiving a mammoth $32 million from Reebok, owing to the trust fund the company set aside for the eleven-time All-Star.

Nevertheless, the former Sixers guard continues to be paid $1 million per annum by the company.

