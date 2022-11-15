Allen Iverson, Who Blew Through $200 Million in Career Earnings, Once Spent $4000 to Become a ‘Philadelphia hero’

Dec 09, 2009; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (3) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Chucky Atkins (right) during the fourth quarter at the Wachovia Center. Detroit defeated Philadelphia 90-86. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Iverson is a legend in Philadelphia and for all the right reasons. He carried them to the NBA Finals and has been a champion for the citizens on more than one occasion. But on the personal front, Iverson hasn’t exactly done too well.

It is no secret that AI is known as one of the few people who burned through his career earnings. The former NBA MVP made over $200 million. And yet, he is left with none.

While his name and fame, along with a few smart contracts have helped him bounce back, losing that much money would have been painful.

But more than that, there was a time when AI was the champion for citizens. This picture of him pumping gas for Philly natives just shows us how much he cared about the city and why he will always be revered.

The people’s champ. Allen Iverson giving away gas at a Lukoil (2006) pic.twitter.com/pea46aDxno — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) November 13, 2022

Imagine pulling up to the gas station and seeing Allen Iverson, in his signature beanie pumping gas for you. Well, in 2006, you actually would have!

If you had pulled up to this Lukoil gas station, AI would have put gas for you. As an initiative to help out the sixers, the Philadelphia 76ers put up a charity drive.

During the entirety of the event, Iverson, and co. pumped in over $4000 worth of fuel. The guys stood for an hour, putting in over 1700 gallons in tanks. And for a lot of Philly natives, it was a gesture that would have meant a great deal.

The SIxers kicked off the 06-07 season by having players, coaches and front-office staff pump and pay for gas for fans at a South Philadelphia Lukoil station. The hourlong “Phuel Philly” event saw the Sixers pump more than 1,700 gallons of premium gas at a cost of about $4,000. — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) November 13, 2022

As South Philly is the center for working-class citizens, this gesture was more about helping the community than making a donation. And of course, at the center of it was Allen Iverson.

Iverson blew through his $200 million in career earnings

This also reminds us that “The People’s Champion” Allen Iverson was one of the few victims of the hard and fast lifestyle. He blew through almost all of his $200 million in career earnings.

And as a lesson for everyone, the NBA now tries to protect its players. Iverson’s downfall was unexpected and was one of the most shocking stories of the 2000s. While he has managed to get back up on his feet, courtesy of Reebok’s investment in him, it is still a painful memory for the NBA history books.

And yet, people cherish him. His gestures like the aforementioned one are a reminder of his good heart. And how above all things, he was always the people’s champ.

