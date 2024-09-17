When Brittany Renner Revealed PJ Washington Only Pays Her $2500, Not $200,000 in Child Support

In 2020, former fitness model Brittany Renner and then-Hornets forward PJ Washington went public with their relationship. A year later, the couple welcomed a son and named him PJ Washington Jr. However, their relationship didn’t last and they broke up a few months after their child’s birth.

After they went their separate ways, reports emerged that Washington was shelling out $200,000 a month in child support to Renner. Fast forward to 2024 and the former model has disparaged the rumors for the second time.

In her latest Instagram post, she confessed to having monetary troubles due to her new lifestyle, affecting her ability to look after her child. She said,

“I have gone through a lot of changes internally. And as a result, my outer world has completely crumbled… I have no idea where I’m going to live or how I’m going to provide for my son.”

Brittany Renner says her new lifestyle has her broke 👀 “I have no idea where I'm going to live or how I'm going to provide for my son” pic.twitter.com/en0GEKyTMW — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 16, 2024

Renner first dismissed rumors about receiving $200,000 a month from Washington in 2022. During an appearance on Tonight’s Conversation podcast, she claimed she was bearing the financial burden of raising her son on her own for most parts and received a fraction of the reported sum as child support from Washington. She said,

“I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now, my mom is watching my son and I’m here like, doing the damn thing. I’m doing my best. For whatever reason, that number circulates, but I provide for my child. I get $2,500 a month.”

In her latest confession, she attributed her financial difficulties to her decision to convert to Islam as she let go of her career as a model to follow a new path in line with the religion.

Brittany Renner is changing the course of her life

Before her rise as an Instagram model, Renner held temporary jobs as a salesperson, Zumba instructor, and caregiver. But her fitness-related videos exploded on the social media platform, drawing the attention of several podcasters.

She became famous after her appearance on the Fresh And Fit podcast with Andrew Tate in 2022 where she boldly tackled his negative perceptions about women.

Since then, she has been linked to various athletes including James Harden, Colin Kaepernick, Ben Simmons, and Jamal Murray. However, she has repeatedly expressed regret over her relationships with stars, claiming she never felt valued.

Her association with Washington garnered the most attention as the rumors about him paying $200,000 in child support stormed the internet. But Renner’s confession suggests those reports are well off the mark.