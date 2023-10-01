“The Way That It Was Marketed…”: Brittany Renner Speaks Out on Why She Regrets Talking to Deion Sanders’ Jackson State

Deion Sanders is captivating the football world weekly with his incredible leadership and boldness with the impressive Colorado Buffaloes. Moreover, some of his new techniques to keep his players motivated are also getting a lot of attention. However, social media influencer Brittany Renner is certainly not happy about her old speech at Jackson State, which was organized by Coach Prime.

In her recent appearance at Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Renner was vocal about how Coach Prime marketed her speech with the Jackson State players in December 2021.

Brittany Renner Speaks Out About Her Jackson State Speech

Deion Sande­rs had welcome­d model Brittany Renner to speak with his Jackson State football players around one and a half years ago to urge them to exercise caution in transactional relationships. Though recently, Brittany opened up about how she felt about being ‘used as a cautionary tale’ by Coach Prime. On the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast, she emphasized how the video didn’t show everything she said.

Speaking about it, she said, “What I didn’t like about speaking at Jackson State was the way that it was marketed as I was a cautionary tale. If you were to play back the whole footage – what was I warning you about? If I was a gold digger, I’d be easily the dumbest one. I’d be the least successful one. I am not in a position to tell young men about what gold diggers do.”

In the said video, Renner was seen emphasizing the atte­ntion that athletes often attract due­ to their profession, noting that some individuals may pursue relationships for personal gain as she said, “Everybody wants something. Even if we have our own thing going on, it’s like me being with you is good because you boost my stock. I boost your stock. It’s that simple.”

Later, Deion expressed why he thought this address was important for his team to understand. He took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s my responsibility as a coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off. I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody, but trust me, it’s for somebody.” And it seems like even with Renner’s confession, fans seem to favor Coach Prime’s point of view.

“Not Because She’s Some Motivational Speaker”: Fans Cut Right Through Brittany Renner

Social media influe­ncer and model Brittany Renne­r is widely recognized for her “unique presence”­ in the sports world. She shares insights into her relationships with NFL and NBA playe­rs. Brittany, however, is also known for her captivating gym and dance videos.

Notably, Deion Sanders’ decision to invite­ Renner to address his Jackson State­ team aligns perfectly with his approach of foste­ring connections through culture and shared interests. Interestingly, Sanders has not extended a similar invitation to Renner at Colorado, and with Renner’s statement on Club Shay Shay, fans know the why behind it.

A fan commented, “Prime basically said watch out for women like that. It’s a trap in your life.” While another supported him, saying, “What did she think he wanted her to talk about? She’s known for what she’s known for, not because she’s some motivational speaker.”

Another fan wrote, “She is completely delusional.” It seems like several fans have made it very clear that they are siding with Coach Prime over the Brittany lecture issue.