When Cody Zeller Mistakenly Rambled to Michael Jordan for a Minute After Being Drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats

The NBA Draft is an amazing event, surreal even, where the life-long dreams of young players become a reality. Understandably, they go through a myriad of emotions and thoughts while trying to let it all sink in. Being nervous, of course, is a given. Big man Cody Zeller was. When the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets) drafted him in the 2013 NBA Draft, Michael Jordan was the team’s majority owner. Zeller was aware of this and tried to compose himself ahead of his inevitable conversation with the legend. But he messed it up.

Jordan wasn’t physically present during the Hornets’ pre-draft process. So Zeller was yet to meet him. Once the Hornets selected Zeller, he knew his opportunity to speak with Jordan was only a few minutes away. He recalled how the series of events that went down in an essay for The Players’ Tribune.

“Next on the phone was Rich [Cho], the GM. Rich was the one that I had talked with the most in the organization up to that point, so I recognized his voice. But again, I just said some pleasantries and raced through it — because MJ was next,” wrote Zeller.

“Let’s get on with it. I was imagining what I’d say to Michael. I’d tell him he was the best ever. I’d tell him how I watched him my whole life. I’d tell him how I admired his business skills. For the 14-year-old Cody Zeller, it was all a dream. Then he said ‘Alright, I’m going to pass the phone on to Rich….’ I froze. That meant it was Michael Jordan on the line,” added Zeller.

Before the phone calls happened, Zeller had prepared himself for the order of those he would speak to. The first would be Rod Higgins, the team’s president of basketball operations. Following him would be Rich Cho, the general manager. MJ would be the final person Zeller would speak with.

But Jordan happened to be the second one on the line. The preparations he had made to address his childhood hero went out of the window. Once he realized he was speaking to the Bulls legend, he managed to say, “Thank you, Mr. Jordan.”

Although Zeller fumbled in his first conversation with Jordan, they eventually had multiple interactions. He had the opportunity to see MJ up close in a different role — as the owner of the Hornets.

Jordan is an active team owner

Many owners in sports only view the team as a business venture, and remain disconnected. Jordan was different. Zeller, who spent eight years with the Hornets, stated that Jordan was more hands-on and involved in the team activities.

“It’s been great. The players all see him in the halls or in the training room or at practice,” Zeller wrote.

Jordan’s presence around the Hornets reduced after he sold his majority stake in the team ahead of the 2023-24 season. Regardless, Zeller fondly remembers his time with the legend, including the first fumble.