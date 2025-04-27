When Dwyane Wade Revealed How His Daughter Kaavia Had Her Own Style at 6 Y/O

Dwyane Wade has always been one of the NBA’s most fashionable icons. Being married to Hollywood star Gabrielle Union only turned the spotlight brighter on his style game. With so much flair between the two, it’s no surprise that fashion has become a full-blown family affair in the Wade household.

Every member of the family has their own sense of style. Fashion isn’t just about wearing trendy clothes in the Wade household, it’s a way of self-expression. During an interview with Versace in 2024, DWade revealed that even his youngest has a sense of personal style.

Wade was asked, “It seems like fashion is a big part of your household in general. What is it like to have a family where so many people love style?” He said, “It’s fun. We like to put it on. We like to play, dress up, whatever you want.” Wade is most impressed by his six-year-old Kaavia’s eye for fashion.

Wade proudly noted that she has a “certain eye” for clothes, a budding stylist in the making, and the family loves watching her creative choices unfold. He said, “My daughter Kaavia, she likes to play dress up, but she dresses herself. She has a certain eye.” Everyone in the family has their own sense of style, and it’s clear that the Wades like to make a statement together.

He said, “We love expressing ourselves through our fashion, and we love that we get to do it as a family. We get to go to red carpets together, we get to go to fashion shows together. We just get to dress together.” Although Wade and Union give their children freedom and control over their fashion, there’s one dress that Union would like to see her daughter wear in the future.

Gabrielle Union wants daughter Kaavia to wear her wedding dress

Union has one special dress she hopes Kaavia will wear someday, proving that even in a household that values freedom, there are a few sentimental favorites they hold onto. During a recent interview with People, Union was asked, “Is there one look in particular that you would love to see her [Kaavia] wear in the future?”

Union said, “Oh, my wedding dress. My wedding dress.” Kaavia, who was also interviewed, stated that she had seen the wedding dress Union talked about. When asked if she’d like to wear it when she gets married, the six-year-old said, “Yes.”

The Hollywood star proudly stated that Kaavia has “a mind of her own” and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. This also plays a part in her decisions regarding personal expression through fashion.