“Smiling Ever Since” Marrying Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Expresses Her Wedding Dress Dream Involving Daughter Kaavia

May 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former basketball player Dwyane Wade attends with his wife Gabrielle Union a WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The only thing that Dwyane Wade is better at than basketball is always being there for his wife, Gabrielle Union. The NBA legend and the Bring It On movie star tied the knot back in the summer of 2014 and have been going strong ever since.

Advertisement

Union recalled her special day with Wade during a recent chat with People alongside her six-year-old daughter, Kaavia. While some of the topics were controversial, like why wigs are fun and how Kaavia gives her parents makeovers, one convo involved Union’s wedding dress fantasy for her baby girl.

“Is there one look in particular that you would love to see her wear in the future?” People asked Union about Kaavia. “My wedding dress,” she responded. This excited the six-year-old very much. “Would you want to wear that when you get married one day?” “Yes,” Kaavia responded.

It makes sense why the famed actress would want Kaavia to revive the dress. Back in 2019, she wrote a post on Instagram about how she still gets goosebumps thinking about her wedding day with the Miami Heat legend. “I’ve been smiling ever since,” she wrote along with a video of their vows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Union later revealed that she and Wade partied until the sun came up on that beautiful day in 2014. But that wonderful day was only the tip of the basketball star’s romantic ways.

In fact, Union once shared some secrets about how charming the Hall of Famer really was.

Wade used to write poems to Union

Union did an interview with People back in 2020 where she pulled back the curtain on Wade’s unique talent as a poet. She told the outlet that he would express his love to her through poetry.

“They’re about love and devotion and his feelings,” the actress stated. “And they’re really impressive. Like, at first I thought he had a ghost writer.”

As if Wade didn’t already have a reputation for being a great athlete, and a great father, now every man has to compete with his incredible skills as a writer too! Let’s just hope someone eventually dethrones his greatness on the golf course.