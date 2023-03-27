“People Tend To Forget Jordan Poole Was a Huge Part of This!”: Klay Thompson Defends Warriors’ teammate Against Harsh Criticism for Last Minute Mistakes

Golden State Warriors dropped a huge game tonight. Hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dubs had a chance to move up to the 4th seed and register their 40th win of the season. However, they ended up blowing the contest, and instead allowed the Wolves to inch within half a game of the 6th seed. Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry just couldn’t find their shooting stroke tonight. The Splash Brothers combined for 13 for 40 from the field, 9 of 24 from the deep.

The poor shooting and the deadly turnovers allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to secure a 99-96 win and level the season series.

Jordan Poole led the scoring for the Dubs with 27 points off the bench. Even though he put on a show, the fans will not easily forget the deadly turnover he had on the final possession.

Klay Thompson defends Jordan Poole from criticism

With 18.7 seconds on the clock, the Dubs had 15 on the shot clock and could have held the ball with a one-point lead over the Wolves. However, Steph passed to Draymond, who in turn tried to pass it back to Steph, but ended up turning the ball over. On the other side, Karl-Anthony Towns hit a huge triple to put the Wolves up by 2.

Oh no … pic.twitter.com/jXI1sVuTky — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2023

Coming back the other way, the Dubs still had almost 10 seconds to work with. Jordan Poole had the ball, and he tried to pass it to Steph, but ended up throwing it out of bounds.

Poole throws the ball away trying to get the ball to Curry with 4.4 left pic.twitter.com/lkMJl2oMxu — dave (@nbadaves) March 27, 2023

After the game, Klay Thompson was asked about confidence in Poole despite making such mistakes. Klay pointed toward the championship logo and said,

“He was a huge part of that. People tend to forget that.”

When asked about his confidence in Jordan Poole, Klay pointed to the Warriors’ champions logo: “He was a huge part of that. People tend to forget that.” pic.twitter.com/HxH79Ps6dk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2023

Having your veterans have such confidence in you must be a surreal feeling. I’m sure JP must be looking to get back on the court and make things right for himself and for the team.

Can the Warriors improve their seeding?

Tonight was a Golden opportunity for the Golden State Warriors to move up the seeding. After throwing it away, not only did they give separation to the teams above them, but also closed the gap for the play-in teams.

With six games left in the season, the Warriors can still move up the standings and get as high as the 4th seed, but it all depends on how the Clippers and the Suns play as well. For now, everything is on the table, from home-court advantage, to play-in berth, to even missing the post season altogether.