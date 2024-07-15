When Gary Payton Hurt Scottie Pippen’s Ego For Playing Without Michael Jordan

Alongside being an all-time elite defender, Gary Payton had a reputation for being an exceptional trash-talker. Scottie Pippen witnessed this firsthand in 1993 when his Chicago Bulls squared off against the Seattle SuperSonics. At that time, The Glove left no stone unturned to hurt the ego of the 6x champion, even bringing then-retired Michael Jordan into the conversation.

Advertisement

He purposefully did so to get into the head of Pippen. After all, it indirectly hinted at the then Bulls’ shortcomings in the absence of The Black Jesus. Furthermore, the California-born disrespected the 7x All-Star’s achievements by intentionally keeping him out of his top 50 all-time players’ list.

Author Jeff Pearlman revealed the intricate details of this three-decade-old scenario in his 2020 memoir, Three-Ring Circus. He wrote, “When Chicago’s Scottie Pippen was playing without Michael Jordan, Payton went to town. “Where’s Mike at?” he bellowed. “I ain’t scared of you now, Scottie. You ain’t top 50 of all time. You want me to show you my list? I had you at 51, Scottie. I had you at 51!””.

These derogatory words, however, painted the picture of a contradictory reality. Payton’s intentions proved how much he feared Pippen as a competitor. Being aware of the difference the then-Bulls star could make on his day, the then-SuperSonics talisman wanted to put him off his game. As a result, the latter used underhanded tactics to get under his rival’s skin.

So, it’s hard to argue that Payton meant a single word he said during this exchange. Additionally, he always publicly respected the Hall of Famer’s gameplay – an admiration that withstood the test of time.

Gary Payton had an immense appreciation for Scottie Pippen

During Payton’s last year’s appearance on VLAD TV, he named Pippen a better all-round player than arguably the greatest ever, Jordan. Furthermore, he talked about how the MJ-centric documentary, ‘The Last Dance’, failed to do justice to Pip’s talent and contributions. Consequently, he pointed out the source of the latter’s frustration with the show, stating,

“Scottie Pippen changed a lot of things for the Chicago Bulls. If he wasn’t there, I think they wouldn’t have won a lot of their games…That’s why he was a little salty about ‘The Last Dance’ because Michael wasn’t giving them the credit that they really supposed to have…I think Scottie has gotten proven what he was. He’s a Hall of Famer, he’s a top 50, top 75 now”.

This showcased the respect Pippen received from his competitors during his playing days. Even though MJ’s stature often overshadowed his endeavors, it rarely failed to catch the eyes of the viewers. This cemented his legacy as arguably the best-ever number two in NBA history while setting an unmatchable benchmark for the rest.