When Ja Morant Splurged Over $100,000 on a Watch With Black Diamonds

Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; sMemphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ja Morant wasted no time diving into his newfound fortune after winning Rookie of the Year with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019-20. The young guard spent over $100k on Icebox’s incredible selection of high-end jewelry, adding chains, bracelets, and pendants to his growing collection.

That didn’t prove to be enough bling for Morant, though, and he returned to Icebox in 2022 for more custom jewelry. A conversation with the brand’s owner on Instagram Live led the two-time All-Star to purchase a one-of-a-kind diamond watch.

The explosive guard copped an Audemars Piguet watch fully customized with black diamonds, which reportedly ran Morant another $100k. But the then-22-year-old couldn’t settle for just the timepiece. He decided to splurge on a custom chain as well.

The pendant boasts 20 carats of black and white VS quality diamonds, while the Cuban link has 60 carats. Both pieces are made with 14-karat white gold and weigh an overall 400 grams.

Morant’s new black and white diamond Miami Cuban chain has an iced-out “12” clamp and pendant to represent his jersey number. Ja also got the word “SKII,” a nickname he calls himself, on the bail of the pendant.

Morant has solidified himself as a regular at Icebox since the beginning of his NBA career. In fact, he’s so engrained with the company that Icebox and Nike collaborated on a special pair of black “Midnight” Ja 1 sneakers, iced out in diamonds from the luxury jewelry brand.

The two-time All-Star doesn’t just spend time at Icebox by himself, though. Morant has been spotted splurging on jewelry with other known faces as well.

Ja Morant once visited Icebox with Gunna

Morant proved he didn’t just like spending money alone when he and rapper Gunna met up at the Icebox location in Atlanta. The Grizzlies star went to the famous showroom to get some of his old pieces cleaned up but left with more bling and a shot of Don Julio 1942 tequila.

During his spree with Gunna, Morant copped a 14MM Miami Cuban bracelet, three other diamond bracelets and two diamond rings, which reportedly ran him $55k. Considering the massive five-year, $197 million rookie max extension he signed before last season, though, expensive purchases hardly make dent in Morant’s wallet anymore.

Morant has only had five healthy seasons as a pro and is still just 25-years-old, but the superstar guard already possesses one of the most impressive jewelry collections in the association.