Despite Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade, Memphis Actively Shopping Ja Morant: Shams Charania

The NBA trade deadline is finally heating up, and we can thank the Memphis Grizzlies for it. Ever since the team traded Desmond Bane, there’s been speculation regarding their future. Now that the Grizzlies have parted ways with Jaren Jackson Jr., it appears they have finally made a decision.

Out of the Grizzlies‘ dynamic duo, many people believed Ja Morant would be the most likely to find a new home. Instead, it turns out that Jaren Jackson Jr. was the first domino to fall. The Grizzlies agreed to trade Jackson along with John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks.

Although this move doesn’t change much for the current NBA season, it certainly has changed the tide for the future. The Jazz added a former Defensive Player of the Year, while the Grizzlies are slowly tearing their core down.

This trade leaves Morant as the last member of the Grizzlies’ core from when they were the second seed. ESPN insider Shams Charania predicts that the writing is on the wall regarding Morant’s future.

“The Grizzlies’ conversations on Ja Morant and entertaining offers are continuing around the league,” Charania said on SportsCenter.

“[The Grizzlies] are officially turning the page.”@ShamsCharania says Memphis is prioritizing its young core and still actively shopping Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/AWOc5NTKqA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 3, 2026



Unfortunately, the Grizzlies were never able to fulfill their true potential with a core of Morant, Jackson and Bane. Injuries, along with situations out of the team’s control, derailed that group from sustaining high-level success.

The one thing the team can control is how they bounce back from seasons of disappointment. The NBA changes quite quickly, and the Grizzlies don’t want to be left behind.

“This team looked like they had some promise, but [the Grizzlies] are officially turning the page,” Charania proclaimed.

Charania also went on to reveal that plenty of teams like Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves have still shown interest in adding Morant to their roster. Surely, each of these teams will remain in the Morant sweepstakes.

Only two days remain until the February 5 trade deadline. Keep a close eye on The SportsRush for more breaking NBA trade news.