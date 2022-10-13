When Jamie Foxx Hilariously Impersonated LeBron James While Also Wrongly Predicting the Outcome of the 2018 NBA Finals

In 2018, Jamie Foxx made a horrible prediction about the NBA Finals. However, he did do a spot-on impression of LeBron James.

From 2016 to 2018, the Golden State Warriors met the Cleveland Cavaliers in three consecutive NBA Finals. The Cavs led by LeBron James and company would take on Steph Curry and co in an attempt to win it all.

The first three years of this intense rivalry would see GSW win two while Cavs grabbed only one. LeBron and Kyrie overcame a 3-1 deficit to win in 2016. Warriors’ second championship in three years saw Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant team up.

The 2018 NBA Finals would see the two meet once again, a clash that many predicted. However, Hollywood superstar Jaime Foxx got his prediction about the outcome of the NBA Finals horribly wrong, while doing a spot-on impression of King James.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James – The Finals We Never Saw, Yet a Rivalry of a Lifetime

Jamie Foxx predicted that the Cavs would sweep the Warriors in 2018 while doing an impression of LeBron James

The 2018 Finals series marked the fourth consecutive meeting between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. It also marked the third Finals clash between the two best forwards in the league, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Many had predicted this finals matchup, but Jamie Foxx went a step further. Foxx, an A-list celebrity predicted that the Cavs would win in four, while simultaneously doing an impression of LeBron.

Unfortunately for Foxx, his prediction would end up going horribly wrong, as the Cavs were instead the ones who were swept. Although, he did do a heck of a job with that King James impression.

A terrible prediction from Jamie, but an even worse outcome for LeBron. He would have to wait a while before he could win his fourth ring.

James won his fourth championship two seasons after leaving the Cavaliers

By the end of the 2018 NBA season, LeBron James saw no chance of winning a ring if he continued with his beloved Cavaliers. Instead, he decided to make the move to sunny California, and while he didn’t find success immediately, it would only take LeBron two seasons before he finally won his fourth NBA Championship.

That being said, success has been eluding the King since then. He now enters his 20th season with the hopes of securing a fifth ring.

Also Read: “Playing With Kobe Bryant? I Wouldn’t Change That for Money or Rings”: Matt Barnes Chose The Mamba Over Teaming up With LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh