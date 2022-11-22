When Kobe Bryant Dropped Truth Bomb About Michael Jordan Coming Out of 2nd Retirement in Wizards Uniform

Before Kobe Bryant took the NBA world by storm, Michael Jordan ruled the roost establishing one of the greatest legacies in American sports history. The Bulls legend was a generational talent, with his career being no less than a fairytale, from his rise to the top to sabbaticals to his comeback.

His Airness had one heck of a journey. While many of the Gen Z generation and some of the Millennials may remember the Jump Man for his Bulls reign, the Hall of Famer did play for another team, something his devotees prefer to forget.

On September 25th, 2001, Jordan announced his second comeback into the NBA. However, this time, the six-time champion would be suiting up for the nation’s capital, playing his final two years of pro ball for the Washington Wizards from 2001-03.

At the time, the league had found a new darling in Kobe Bryant, who, along with Shaquille O’Neal, took the LA Lakers to a 3-peat. Thus when asked about MJ’s comeback in a Wizards uniform, the Black Mamba wasn’t too surprised, especially when it came to addressing the former Bulls superstar’s change in the style of play.

Kobe Bryant wasn’t in awe of 40-year-old Michael Jordan.

It’s no secret how Kobe looked up to Jordan as an elder brother, trying to model his game around the six-time champion. Drafted in the iconic class of 1996, the Lakers guard was witness to MJ’s prime, followed by the latter’s not-so-successful stint with the Wizards.

Nevertheless, an aging MJ did have some impressive outings with the Wizards, including being the oldest player to record a 40+ point game at 40-years of age.

When asked if he was in awe of some of MJ’s performances as he aged close to 40, Kobe had the following response.

“I think his (MJ) game now is more determined by balance, trying to get the defender off balance or off center so that he can take advantage of his opponents,” said Kobe.

When asked if he was impressed with MJ’s comeback, given he was playing after a 3-year hiatus, the Mamba recounted never having any doubts.

“Not really, no, because he’s been doing this for so many years. I don’t think, there was anybody out there who seriously doubted his comeback. I think everybody knew there were gonna be some nights where he was gonna be more effective than others, some nights when his legs can carry him. They’re gonna be other nights where he scores 45-points or whatever it is. But Michael’s always had a great deal, a great work ethic. So I’m really not too surprised.”

Michael Jordan’s stint with the Washington Wizards.

In his two seasons with the Wizards, Jordan averaged 21.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.4 APG, shooting 43.1% from the field. The ten-time scoring champion had a 67-75 win/loss record with the Washington team.

Sadly, the Wizards couldn’t make the playoffs during MJ’s stint, the fourteen-time All-Star often expressed his disappointment towards his teammates, stating they lacked the focus and intensity.

