When Kobe Bryant Improved His Defense After Looking at a Picture of Michael Jordan

Talent isn’t the only factor in reaching greatness, as Kobe Bryant demonstrated. The late Lakers legend coupled his outstanding basketball talent with his diligent work ethic to reach extraordinary heights. First and foremost, he was a student of the game. Once, Bryant even improved his defense solely by analyzing a picture of Michael Jordan.

Kobe came into the league extremely young at only 18 years old. Though still quite far from being a polished NBA player, his upside intrigued NBA teams and eventually led to the Lakers trading for him during the 1996 NBA Draft.

It took some time for Bryant to find his groove in the NBA. He struggled in his first couple of seasons, averaging 11.7 points on 42.5% shooting from the field. Despite his potential, he came off the bench for the first two years. Nonetheless, he kept working on his game.

Bryant looked up to Jordan immensely. The two faced off in MJ’s final two seasons in Chicago, and Bryant took the Jordan assignment with confidence. The matchup birthed one of the most iconic pictures, featuring Bryant guarding Jordan in the post.

In 2018, Kobe made a special entry in The Player’s Tribune, breaking down the impact that photo had on his career, especially on his career trajectory as a defender.

“I’m leaning forward, which is a major no-no, and putting too much pressure on him,” Bryant said. “That alone, by dint of gravity, causes me to be off-balance. As a result, one move by Michael, one decisive spin right or feint left, would throw me off and give him room to either shoot or spin off of me. This defense is definitely no bueno.”

Fortunately for the young Lakers star, he saw the picture in 1998. He immediately began working to fix those mistakes in his defensive stance. It’s safe to say the outcome came out favorably in Bryant’s favor.

Bryant would become a 12-time All-Defensive team member in his 20-year career. His tenacious defensive prowess elevated him as one of the best two-way players the league has ever seen.

For many players, it takes multiple coaches to figure out the problems in their approach to defense. Bryant only needed a picture. His iconic work ethic is a testament to the player and person he was.