“Jay-Z just asked me where I was playing my next game”: LaMelo Ball rubbishes rumors of the Hip hop mogul trying to recruit him to the Brooklyn Nets

Rookie of the year LaMelo Ball addresses his conversation with Jay-Z that has gone viral on the internet. The Hornets guard rubbished rumors of the former Nets part-owner trying to recruit him.

The Charlotte Hornets is currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA, holding a 4-1 record in the league. The young group of players has impressed everyone with their ability to ball, especially LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

LaMelo was a highly touted pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Chino Hills sensation is the son of businessman LaVar Ball, known for his brutal honesty and outspoken nature. Despite all the noise around him, LaMelo has lived up to all the hype.

The 20-year old was in the headlines recently for his viral conversation with Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z. The 21x Grammy award winner was in attendance for the Nets vs. Hornets game at the Barclays Center. However, the highlight of the game was the artist’s interaction with LaMelo.

Many of the so-called lip-readers on the internet tried interpreting the conversation between the two, coming to the conclusion that Jay-Z tried recruiting LaMelo to the Nets.

LaMelo: *shakes head “nah I’m in Charlotte” Jay Z: “oh you wanna stay there forever” Lamelo: *nods head 👀

LaMelo Ball clarifies the false interpretation of his conversation with Jay-Z.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, LaMelo Ball would address his conversation with Jay-Z while talking to Mallika Andrews.

“I was just saying, ‘We have a game after this and we’re going home,” Ball told ESPN’s Malika Andrews on NBA Today (1:50 mark). “And he was just saying, ‘Where’s it at?’ And it was in Charlotte, that’s how it went.”

Thus putting an end to all the rumors of Jay-Z inviting LaMelo to Brooklyn. The clip generated over two million views, going to show how dubious the internet can be.

Nonetheless, LaMelo has been having a great season with the Hornets, averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and shooting 40.5% from the 3-point line. The Hornets look like they have a sure-shot chance to make it to the postseason.