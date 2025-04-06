Honoring Tupac, Dwyane Wade Unveils His ‘Cheap Medicine’ Philosophy

Dwyane Wade is never far from a camera or a conversation. During his 16 seasons in the NBA, he remained one of the most popular players in the league. Post retirement, Wade took on several new roles—as a podcaster, businessman, and entrepreneur. Throughout this new chapter, he has been very active on social media.

The NBA legend often shares life updates with his fans. He also gives them a sneak peek into his life, family time, and new ventures, but more importantly, Wade uses the power of social media to spread positivity and share invaluable wisdom.

Recently, the three-time NBA Champion shared stills from his podcast, which he recorded with guest Rajon Rondo. The post blended promotion with personal philosophy—an on-brand move for the former Heat superstar. The 43-year-old captioned it, “Always laugh when you can, it’s cheap medicine.”

The song choice for this post was a nod to the late Tupac Shakur. The song titled ‘Smile’ by Scarface featuring Tupac was released months after Pac’s death. Smile was about the life lessons Pac wanted to leave behind, and it became his goodbye letter to the world.

In the song’s intro, the late emcee says, “There’s gon’ be some stuff you gon’ see/That’s gon’ make it hard to smile in the future/But through whatever you see/Through all the rain and the pain/You gotta keep your sense of humor/You gotta be able to smile through all this bullsh*t/Remember that.”

This message has a deeper meaning in Wade’s life. However, he considers Jay-Z to be his favorite rapper. He once said, “For sure Jay Z is number one. When I was young, it was Tupac, but as you know, we didn’t have a chance of keep growing together.” Despite the disconnect, Pac’s message of smiling through the pain is something Wade continues to live by.

With the help of this ‘cheap medicine’, Wade intends on living a full life. During a conversation with Jay Shetty, he said, “My purpose is to live a full life and understanding by living that full life. Obviously, each day ain’t gon’ be peaches and cream, right? You’re going to experience all of what life has to offer and to give you.”

Regardless of the hurdles that he may encounter on this journey, Dwyane Wade is adamant about serving his purpose. The NBA legend does a lot of work. With podcasts, investments, businesses, and ownership stakes in teams like the Jazz and the Sky, discovering small tools like this ‘cheap medicine’ philosophy helps Wade stay grounded.