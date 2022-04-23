“When LeBron James and Bronny James play together, I’m gonna be there”: MLB HOFer Ken Griffey Jr. talks about the beauty of the Lakers star potentially sharing the court with his elder son

MLB HOFer Ken Griffey Jr. assures it that he will be present with his father to watch the game whenever LeBron James and Bronny James share the same court together.

It is no secret that LeBron James has a huge desire on wanting to share the same locker room as his elder son Bronny James before he decides to hang up his boots. Having shattered several records throughout the course of his career, The King aims to achieve a special one in the near future – being the first father-son duo playing in the league at the same time.

Over the past few years, Bron has made it pretty obvious that he would want to play with Bronny wherever his son might be. Earlier this year, the Lakers superstar had said:

“My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron told The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

“We’re gonna celebrate hopefully in a couple of years LeBron James and Bronny playing together”: Ken Griffey Jr.

Of course, the whole world is waiting for the day when LeBron and Bronny set foot on the floor together. Former MLB star Ken Griffey Jr. went a step ahead to promise to watch the highly-anticipated game with his father, whenever it happens.

“When that happens, I’m gonna be there,” Griffey Jr. said. “I’m gonna take my dad to the game. We’re actually gonna go to the game. LeBron being a Nike guy, I’m a Nike guy, I’m gonna make sure I’m there at that game. And I think it’s important that we’re all there and celebrating somebody else’s success because that’s the thing is when you’re in sports, you don’t celebrate you. You celebrate other people, and that’s the beauty of sports is like, we’re gonna celebrate hopefully in a couple of years LeBron and Bronny playing together.”

Bronny is currently an 18-year-old, 4-star prospect who wouldn’t be entering the league for the next couple of years. It’ll be very interesting to see what decisions LBJ takes during that time in order to team up with his son.