“LeBron James is worried about the wrong Michael Jordan”: Jordan Poole is averaging 28.7 ppg in the playoffs, same as King James

LeBron James needs to focus on Jordan Poole, instead of Michael Jordan. Is it too early to be making comparisons?

The short is yes, a sample size of two games does not mean much when you compare it to LeBron James or Michael Jordan. However, it is not too far-fetched to say that young Jordan Poole is a star in the making.

While he may be encouraged by the support from players such as Draymond Green and Steph Curry, his performances have been deserving of the merit.

He has put up astonishing numbers for the Warriors and in his first two playoff games, he had more points than Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

LeGone is worried about the wrong Jordan https://t.co/01fs7Q6xQ5 — PointGod ➐ (@Point_God_11) April 22, 2022

Jordan Poole is statistically better than LeBron James!

Yes, we might be getting carried away. But do numbers lie? We don’t think so! And according to the numbers, the first two playoff games show us Poole is better than Bron.

The Warriors have taken a commanding 3-0 lead and the Nuggets have no answer for the new death lineup. Jordan Poole’s addition is the difference-maker.

He is deputizing for Steph Curry, as the latter is getting back into shape. The Warriors look poised for a run at the championship. The presence of Jordan Poole in the lineup will give them a lot of confidence.

In first 2 career playoff games:

• LeBron James – 58 PTS, 13 AST, 2 STL

• Jordan Poole – 59 PTS, 11 AST, 2 STL — stats by ballsack ❁ (@ballsackstats) April 19, 2022

Poole’s stunning 28.7 ppg average in the playoff is equal to LeBron’s and if that is a sign of things to come, it is looking good.

