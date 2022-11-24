When Michael Jordan snubbed 7ft 1″ Shaquille O’Neal for Tim Duncan

In 1997, the San Antonio Spurs drafted the greatest player in the history of their franchise. Tim Duncan was selected with the first overall pick.

Widely considered the greatest Power Forward in NBA history, Duncan has done it all. With five NBA Championships, two MVPs, and multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections, it is safe to say his resume is stacked.

Accomplishments aside, Timmy was an exceptional player, known for his great fundamentals. Something that the GOAT, Michael Jordan pointed out when he was just a rookie.

Michael Jordan once chose Tim Duncan as the best big man in the NBA over Shaquille O’Neal

There are plenty of awards an NBA superstar can get that proves that they are one of the best. However, there is nothing greater than being complimented by one of the GOATs.

That’s exactly what happened to Tim Duncan in 1998. Coming off his rookie season, the Big Fundamental was given high praise by none other than Michael Jordan. MJ claimed that Duncan had the best fundamental, all-around game for a big man. Even better than Shaquille O’Neal.

In 1998, a Jordan Camp attendee asked MJ who the most talented player in the league was… what was his answer? MJ: “Don’t sleep on Duncan…”#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/zl7405f6Wc — (@SpursBeliever) July 14, 2022

High praise coming from the man widely considered the undisputed GOAT of the NBA. After all, if there is one player who knows the ball, it’s His Airness.

There can be no denying Tim Duncan’s greatness. And, given his career, it’s safe to say that MJ’s assessment was spot on.

Timmy’s former coach, Gregg Popovich does not believe he is interested in coaching

Given how well Duncan performed on the court and his nickname of The Big Fundamental, logic would suggest he goes into coaching. However, his former coach, Gregg Popovich thinks otherwise.

“He may never go to a game the rest of his life. But he comes to practices and walks around to see the boys play. But he has no interest in coaching.”

Gregg Popovich will miss tonight’s Spurs-Hornets game due to personal business. Tim Duncan will serve as the Spurs head coach tonight in place of Pop. pic.twitter.com/pvZFshWuOs — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 3, 2020

Duncan did serve for a while on the Spurs’ coaching staff. But, if Pop is to be believed, things just didn’t work out. The world is a funny place though, and things could change in the future.

