“When Michael Jordan was with the Bulls, Phil Jackson asked him to trust his teammates”: Steve Kerr once used the GOAT as an example to coach Kevin Durant during the 2018 WCFs

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr recalled his playing days with Michael Jordan to coach Kevin Durant against James Harden and co

Two of the greatest teams in NBA History had two of the NBA’s Top-15 Coaches of all time. The ’96-98 Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan were coached by the great Phil Jackson. The ’16-18 Golden State Warriors, having Kevin Durant, were coached by Steve Kerr.

Apart from being two of the greatest teams ever assembled, another thing they had in common was Steve Kerr. Kerr was a key role player on the Bulls and is the head coach of the Warriors.

In 2018, the Warriors were facing a situation that the Bulls had faced back in the late 90s. The Warriors were being tested by James Harden and his Rockets. The Rockets were the only team to drag the KD-era Warriors to a 7-game series. Things were looking grim, and Steve Kerr decided to pull out a teaching his coach had given Michael Jordan.

“You have to trust your teammates, just like Michael Jordan had to”: Steve Kerr to Kevin Durant

On May 25, 2018, the Warriors were in Houston to take on the Rockets for Game 5 of the WCF. The series was tied at 2-apiece, and both the teams were looking to take a lead.

Steve Kerr, before the game, talked to Kevin Durant about trusting his teammates and passing the ball.

Jordan trusted Phil Jackson and won the title. KD was skeptical, ended the game with 0 assists, and the Dubs lost. They ended up winning the series, and ultimately the ring, but that could’ve happened much sooner.

Steve Nash might want to revisit this speech tonight, as the Nets host the Celtics for Game 3. With the way Durant has been trapped by Jayson Tatum and co, trusting his teammates to score might be the way for KD.