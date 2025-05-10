“I Was Pissed”: Proud of Steph Curry’s Growth, Dell Once Recounted Bitter On-Court Encounter With Warriors Star

Charlotte Hornets legend Dell Curry is exceptionally proud of both of his sons, as well he should be. He’s seen them grow to surpass him. Unfortunately, that moment had its bittersweet elements, as it resulted in him being on the losing end. His competitive spirit didn’t find joy in any losses, even when his son, Stephen Curry, defeated him for the first time.

Nowadays, when people hear the last name Curry, Steph, is the first name that comes to mind. In the early 2000s, however, the reaction was quite different.

In 2002, Dell decided to retire from the NBA. Despite finishing his career with the Toronto Raptors, he was a Hornets legend first and foremost. At the time, he was the all-time leading scorer before Kemba Walker broke the record in 2018. His name remains the highest for many other categories, such as games played and two-point field goals made.

It’s difficult to turn off the competitive switch that the older Curry had activated throughout his career. He knew his next stage of his life was nurturing his sons and their dreams regarding basketball, but the realization that he was losing his step wasn’t one that he took too kindly.

In a special interview with ESPN’s Darren Rovell in 2015, Dell opened up about Steph’s ascension to superstardom. He began by discussing the moment his son’s string of success began with the time he lost to his son for the first time.

“It felt horrible,” Dell said. “I was pissed. But I never asked him to do it again because I wasn’t sure I could ever beat him.”

Curry couldn’t help but feel upset that he lost to his son, especially since he wasn’t trying to lose. Regardless, shrouded under that frustration was a father who was proud of his son.

The game didn’t leave just a lasting memory on Dell, but also on Steph. The Golden State Warriors superstar revealed he let his emotions get the best of him, fuelling an elaborate celebration.

“I don’t remember the specifics of the game itself, but my celebration was over the top,” Curry said. “The only time we played after that were games of H-O-R-S-E.”

Dell couldn’t fathom suffering another gut-wrenching defeat. As a result, the two only engaged in competitive battles of the shooting game H-O-R-S-E.

Now that Steph is in the NBA, Dell can acknowledge that his son is better than him without hesitation. He is extremely proud of the feats that he has reached. But that won’t take away the bittersweet sensation his inner competitor feels whenever he gives his son that recognition.