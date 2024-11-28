When Shaquille O’Neal and Ex-Wife Rented Out Iconic Movie Location to Host a Mafia-Themed Birthday Party

The 1983 classic ‘Scarface’ starring Al Pacino will always rank high on the list of the greatest mafia movies. Shaquille O’Neal happens to be a huge fan of the movie as well. In his book Shaq Uncut, the big fella wrote about how he had a Scarface-themed birthday party to celebrate his love for the film.

Although there are several great mafia movies in Hollywood history, few represent the American Dream quite like Scarface. Shaq wanted to experience that feeling for one of his birthdays and went all out in making the arrangements.

According to the book, Shaq rented out the same house in Miami where the 1983 classic was shot. Since the celebration was so massive, they had to coordinate everything very meticulously. Keeping up with the theme, everyone was asked to arrive in white mafia suits. Cigars were passed out to all the attendees.

Shaq wrote, “For one of my birthdays we had a Scarface party. Everyone had to come dressed in white mafia suits. We rented the house in Miami where the movie was shot and we passed out cigars.”

A celebration so massive was bound to make some heads turn and that’s exactly what happened following the birthday bash.

Shaq revealed that he and Shaunie (ex-wife) were in the local papers. The four-time NBA Champion took over the city of Miami with one birthday party. He also earned a new nickname from Alonzo Mourning. Shaq wrote, “Zo called me ‘the Largest Human Wonder of the World.’”

Shaq has always been big on celebrating birthdays.

Shaquille O’Neal’s 50th birthday was a grand event

Shaq likes to celebrate the special day with his loved ones. Two years ago, when he celebrated his 50th, the big fella went all out once again to put on a show. The event was held at the Miami Steakhouse Prime 112. The place was loaded with memorabilia showing some of Shaq’s accomplishments.

Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart, Kenny Smith, Dr. J, and Ludacris were just some of the names who showed up for the Diesel. Shaq received video messages from some very special people. Charles Barkley said in his message, “You’ve got one of the best hearts of all the guys I have ever worked with.”

Zo outlined Shaq’s love for Krispy Kreme donuts in his message, “I wish I could give you 50 Krispy Kreme donuts, I know that would be the perfect gift for you.”

It must’ve been an unforgettable night for Shaq and his friends. It will be interesting to see if the big fella will be able to top these celebrations on his next big day.