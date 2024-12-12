When Shaquille O’Neal and Gary Payton Cheated Their Way Through Pat Riley’s Harsh Training Demand

The ‘Heat Culture’ of the Miami Heat isn’t something that developed in recent years but since the early 2000s. Shaquille O’Neal didn’t experience anything like the rigorous work schedule Pat Riley put his players through. However, Shaq found a loophole to avoid working at the rate the team desired. O’Neal and legendary Gary Payton found a hilarious way to cheat their way through Riley’s intense training.

In 2011, Shaq released an autobiography titled Shaq Uncut. In the book, he highlighted his many experiences during his three and a half seasons with the Heat. The stories of Riley’s workout regime seemed fictitious from an outside perspective. O’Neal realized that was far from the case during his first season with the organization. He wrote,

“They hooked us up to heart monitors and had these television sets with everyone’s name on it so they could measure our heart rates. Each one of us had to keep it at a certain level depending on our age, weight, and height. Pat would pace back and forth checking the numbers, and if they weren’t what he wanted, he’d yell, “Shaq, pick it up. Pose, pick it up.” Each bike had a chip in it, and it recorded everything.”

Unlike Kobe Bryant, Shaq wasn’t the kind of guy who loved working hard. Despite being monitored by Riley, he found a way to manipulate the readings of the heart monitor with the help of Payton.

“It was demeaning, but we figured out to a way to rig it,” Shaq said. “Me and GP realized if you kept tapping and rubbing the monitor on your arm it would speed up the heart monitor even if you weren’t pedaling that hard.”

Once O’Neal and Payton figured out they were able to deceive the monitoring system, they cheated their way through the entire training. Shaq went on to reveal that Dwyane Wade and James Posey were also aware of the tactic but kept it a secret from Riley.

Although drastic, Riley’s tactics worked in the long haul. In 2006, the Heat won the franchise’s first championship with Riley’s discipline being the driving factor. On the long list of restrictions the players had to abide by was a curfew but Shaq found a way to avoid that as well.

Shaq didn’t like the Heat’s curfew

Leading to his tenure with the Heat, Shaq had never received an order to abide by a curfew. At the time, the dominant big man was 32 years old and wasn’t going to let someone dictate when he had to go to sleep.

Riley and the Heat instilled $1000 fines for players who didn’t oblige with the rule. Shaq took it a step further.

“When we first got here, we were winning and playing well, but listen, we are going to stay out,” Shaq said. “ So Pat came to us one day, ‘We going to give you guys a curfew; if you break the curfew, $1000.’ I went in his office with a check for $41,000. I said, ‘A $1000 times 41 home games.’ I’m a grown man, and that’s just not going to happen.”

Following their conversation, Riley changed his mind and lifted the rule. The trust between player and coach proved to be beneficial for the team en route to the title run.