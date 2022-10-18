When Shaquille O’Neal Surprised His Niece With a Brand New Car Only to Watch Her Mess It Up Within Minutes

Shaquille O’Neal loves his family and would do anything for them. This includes buying his niece a car before knowing whether she can drive.

If sitcom family stereotypes are to be believed, then every family has that one “fun uncle”, that uncle who is typically considered the “cool” one, buys you a drink, lets you throw parties, and even gets you some “cool” gifts.

In terms of uncles, there is nothing better than the “fun uncle”. Having one is made even better when he happens to be an MVP, five-time NBA Champion, multiple-time All-NBA and All-Star player, and a Hall of Famer like Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq once surprised his niece with a brand-new car. However, he would go on to regret it a few seconds later.

Also Read: “I May Be Biased”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Claimed LeBron James Deserved MVP Over Derrick Rose

Shaquille O’Neal once bought his niece a Volkswagen and saw her put a dent in it the very same day

There can be no denying that The Big Aristotle, Shaquille O’Neal is a generous man. Having been blessed throughout his career, he believes he must give back to the community, friends, and family that helped him reach where he is today.

As such, when his niece got good grades in her latest exam, Shaq decided to surprise her. He bought her a brand-new Volkswagen Tiguan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaq News (@shaqnews)

His niece was quite obviously overjoyed. However, O’Neal would feel a tinge of regret a few moments later, especially when he realised she can’t drive after she drove off the pavement and possibly dented the vehicle.

Safe to say that the big man will be sticking to cash gifts only after what happened to that Volkswagen.

Shaquille O’Neal is a generous man who leaves generous $4000 tips for waiters

As mentioned earlier The Big Shamrock believes in giving back. One might even get lucky, and get a generous tip of $4000, as seen with a waitress five years ago.

The waitress in question was quite obviously overjoyed, revealing that he had helped pay her rent for two months. There truly are no limits to Shaq’s generosity.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Said He Doesn’t Drink, Once Went Back on His Word and Claimed He Doesn’t Indulge in Public