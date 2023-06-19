When Shaquille O’Neal Topped Daughter Amirah’s ‘Excessive’ $1,000,000 Million Hollywood Birthday Bash With $122,000 Mercedes Benz

In 2017, former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal threw a sweet 16 birthday party for their daughter Amirah that left no expense spared. The couple reportedly spent nearly $1,000,000 on the extravagant celebration, making it a night to remember. As a testament to their generosity, they also surprised Amirah with a luxurious gift—a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV worth $122,000. The O’Neals’ dedication to creating an unforgettable experience for their daughter once caught the attention of media outlets like Mercury News.

The O’Neals went all out in creating a lavish atmosphere for Amirah’s ‘Sweet 16’ celebration. They rented out the entire rooftop area of the prestigious W Hotel in Hollywood, transforming it into a party venue fit for royalty. The guest list was star-studded, with friends, family, and notable personalities in attendance. Adding to the excitement, rapper YG took the stage to entertain the guests with a high-energy performance. The presence of such renowned talent made the night even more unforgettable.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Luxurious Gift

As a special gift for Amirah’s milestone birthday, Shaq and Shaunie surprised her with a stunning brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. This luxury vehicle, known for its exceptional features and elegant design, comes with a retail price starting at $122,000.

The O’Neals’ choice to gift Amirah such an extravagant present showcases their generosity and their desire to make her feel incredibly special on her sweet sixteen.

Amirah expressed her overwhelming happiness and gratitude for her father’s gesture by sharing a now-deleted photo on Instagram. The photo and caption received an outpouring of positive responses from friends, family, and followers, who admired the lavishness of the gift and the evident bond between Shaq and Amirah.

A Tradition of Extravagant Celebrations

Shaquille O’Neal’s tendency to go overboard for his daughter’s parties reflects his immense love and affection for them. He wants to create extraordinary experiences and unforgettable memories for his children on their special days. Shaq’s extravagant gestures not only demonstrate his financial capability but also highlight the importance he places on celebrating these milestones. By sparing no expense and meticulously planning every detail, he shows his daughters that they are cherished and valued.

One notable example of Shaq’s extravagant birthday celebrations was the “all-white” party he threw for his daughter Taahirah. The event was a grand affair, with guests dressed elegantly in white attire. The venue was beautifully decorated, creating a sophisticated and glamorous ambiance. From exquisite decorations to top-notch entertainment, no detail was spared to make Taahirah’s birthday truly special. This event set the stage for the pattern of lavish celebrations that Shaq continued with his other daughters, including Amirah.

Shaq’s over-the-top celebrations are an expression of his bond with his daughters. It’s evident that he wants them to feel exceptional and loved. He clearly uses these grand gestures as a way to demonstrate his affection and pride.