When Stephen Curry Pretended to Be Chris Brown to Troll a Dasher

Stephen Curry is not only one of the best talents the NBA has ever seen but is also known as a fun-loving guy. The Warriors legend brings that same joyous energy off the court, too, though, even trolling his delivery person. After receiving his Doordash order, the 36-year-old convinced his dasher that he wasn’t a basketball star, but was instead iconic musician, Chris Brown.

Curry began his scheme immediately after seeing his order arrive, telling the dasher, “I’m Chris Brown, I used to sing from time to time.” Despite not looking much like the Grammy winner, the unsuspecting dasher seemingly continued to fall for Steph’s light-hearted joke. To make the scene even more convincing, though, the two-time MVP started chanting one of Brown’s top hits, “Run It!”, while alerting his family that their food had arrived.

While it may be somewhat normal for the average person to not recognize one of Curry or Brown, it’d seemingly be a much rarer occurrence for someone to not know either of the two genre-defining megastars. It’s possible that even Steph was in disbelief when the dasher believed his effortless ploy as he went to tell his wife.

Once Steph had made it inside, he alerted Ayesha of his plan. “I’m Chris Brown right now. The DoorDash thinks I’m Chris Brown,” the 10-time All-Star shared. “So, you [Ayesha] can’t video me.” Despite the obvious holes in Steph’s claim, including his purposefully off-key singing, the dasher never realized that the 16-year veteran wasn’t actually a music sensation.

Steph can entertain in a multitude of ways

Steph is one of the NBA’s top entertainers due to his on-court heroics, but the four-time champion has also entertained fans with his seamless sense of humor. Some of Curry’s most notable gut-busters came before his professional career, though, during his time on The Davidson Show. The show was Davidson College’s bi-weekly comedic student-produced news and variety webcast, which featured the future superstar during his time at his alma mater.

With hours of footage compiled into 19 episodes, The Davidson Show highlighted many of Steph’s most humorous moments. The top clips include Curry’s memorable rap, which has already circulated in basketball circles for years now. Another shows the guard intently reading a novel, only to look up with a smile, revealing a magazine in front of the book. The show also frequently had the four hosts of the show, which included Steph, having humorous banter on their couch.

Even as Steph has risen through the ranks of the NBA’s greatest players, it’s clear that the North Carolina native brings much more to the table than just his mind-blowing basketball skills.