When Stephen Jackson Declared LeBron James’ Dynamic With Teammates His Weakness

Before LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, speculation swirled about where he might land next as his second run with the Cleveland Cavaliers came to a close. After losing to the Golden State Warriors for the third time in four years, there was even talk of him potentially joining forces with Stephen Curry and the Dubs. At the same time, debates emerged over whether LeBron was actually a great competitor or simply an elite talent.

It was Jason Whitlock who first questioned James’ competitive fire, a viewpoint that former NBA forward Jim Jackson echoed during an appearance on Speak for Yourself. The 14-year journeyman suggested that James doesn’t command the same level of respect from his peers as other league superstars.

According to Jackson, players are more eager to challenge LeBron because they’re familiar with his personality, one he believes lacks the relentless competitive edge seen in legends like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Chris Broussard added to the critique, stating that if LeBron were to join the Warriors, it would show a “complete disdain for competition.”

Stephen Jackson doesn’t believe LeBron ever considered joining the Warriors, but he does understand where the rest of the crew is coming from. “It’s a different era, too. These players, they all get along. When we played, we didn’t work out together when we wasn’t on the same team,” the former forward said in June 2018.

Jackson sees LeBron James as the embodiment of today’s NBA culture. Despite dominating the league as its top player for over a decade, LeBron still seeks validation and acceptance from others. In Jackson’s eyes, that need for approval is the one major flaw keeping LeBron’s career from being on the same level as Jordan or Kobe.

“They don’t want to compete with each other. They want each other to succeed and get points and score all the points. That’s why we would never put him in a category with Jordan or Kobe,” Jackson continued. “I played plenty of games with Kobe. I’ve seen Kobe, the star player of scoring points, like, ‘No, I got it.’ MJ with the Detroit days, ‘I’m going at Joe Dumars.’ LeBron just don’t have that.”

Not all of James’ former critics have given him the respect he’s earned. But seven years later, at 40 years old, he’s still proving them wrong. Since Jackson’s comments, LeBron has added more All-Star selections, All-NBA honors, and even another championship to his already legendary resume.

Now, with retirement likely on the horizon, it’s doubtful those who once questioned him will openly admit they were wrong. Still, it’s undeniable: LeBron James has achieved just about everything a professional athlete could ever hope for.